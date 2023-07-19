DULUTH, Minn. — For the ninth time in the month of July, the La Crosse Loggers put up double-digit runs in their 15-11 road win against the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday.

The Loggers (13-2) opened the scoring with a bases loaded walk of Shaun Montoya in the third to score a run. A wild pitch and an error during the next at bat scored another three runs and another fielding error made it 5-0.

First baseman Danny Neri had a team-best four RBIs while going 2-for-3 with two home runs. Neri hit a two-run blast in the fourth before a solo shot in the seventh. None of the Loggers 14 hits were extra base hits besides Neri’s homers.

Right fielder Jonathan Lane led the team in hits, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Center fielder Mic Paul, and catcher Dylan King each went 2-for-5 with two runs.

Loggers pitcher Jake Gebb moved to 3-0 on the season, earning a win in a five inning start. Gebb struck out five batters while allowing three runs over five innings.

The Huskies (9-8) managed four runs in the bottom of the ninth off Kaden Krueger, but the Loggers ended the hot streak with a putout to pick up the victory. Duluth committed five fielding errors and walked 13 batters.

La Crosse visits the Eau Claire Express on Thursday night before both teams venture to Copeland Park Friday for the second game of a road-home two-game series.