The La Crosse Loggers didn't get their offense going until later in the game but five runs in the final three innings led to a 5-2 Northwoods League victory over the Minot Hot Tots on Monday.
The Loggers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth to hand Minot a loss in front of 2,044 people at Copeland Park and run their winning streak to two games.
Second baseman Gable Mitchell's two-out, two-run triple in the eighth put the finishing touch on a victory that moved La Crosse's record to 13-21 and dropped the Hot Tots -- a first-year program -- to 7-25.
JC Gutierrez, Ashton Michek and Sam Hart combined on a five-hitter and struck out 11 batters for the Loggers. Michek, a Bangor High School graduate, struck out four and walked two over 2⅔ innings of hitless relief.
Mitchell's triple brought home Austin Smith and Matthew Piotrowski with insurance runs after Jackson Cobb was retired for the second out. Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth, and Piotrowski followed with a double to set up Mitchell.
People are also reading…
Cobb was at the plate during La Crosse's first scoring burst in the sixth. The bases were loaded with one out during Cobb's at-bat when Hudson hart uncorked a wild pitch.
Austin, Piotrowski and catcher Anthony Priester all scored to give the Loggers a 3-2 lead.