The La Crosse Loggers didn't get their offense going until later in the game but five runs in the final three innings led to a 5-2 Northwoods League victory over the Minot Hot Tots on Monday.

The Loggers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth to hand Minot a loss in front of 2,044 people at Copeland Park and run their winning streak to two games.

Second baseman Gable Mitchell's two-out, two-run triple in the eighth put the finishing touch on a victory that moved La Crosse's record to 13-21 and dropped the Hot Tots -- a first-year program -- to 7-25.

JC Gutierrez, Ashton Michek and Sam Hart combined on a five-hitter and struck out 11 batters for the Loggers. Michek, a Bangor High School graduate, struck out four and walked two over 2⅔ innings of hitless relief.

Mitchell's triple brought home Austin Smith and Matthew Piotrowski with insurance runs after Jackson Cobb was retired for the second out. Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth, and Piotrowski followed with a double to set up Mitchell.

Cobb was at the plate during La Crosse's first scoring burst in the sixth. The bases were loaded with one out during Cobb's at-bat when Hudson hart uncorked a wild pitch.

Austin, Piotrowski and catcher Anthony Priester all scored to give the Loggers a 3-2 lead.