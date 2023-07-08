BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers used a nine-run seventh inning to keep up their winning ways in the Northwoods League on Friday.

The Loggers (4-0 second half, 17-21 overall) won their sixth game in a row with a 14-10 victory over the Bismarck Larks AS 2,001 people watched at Municipal Ballpark.

La Crosse had 12 hits, and the Larks (2-2, 18-20) committed four errors that led to two unearned runs.

Second baseman Aiden Sweatt drove in four runs, and third baseman Justin DeCriscio added three as the Loggers won their third straight series and remained tied for first place with Eau Claire (4-0, 24-14) in the Great Plains East Division.

Catcher denny Neri, shortstop Gable Mitchell, center fielder Mic Paul and left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa all had two hits for La Crosse, which faced a 7-3 deficit after allowing three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Loggers had six hits during their nine-run seventh, which was capped by Sweatt's two-out grand slam. Michael Dixon II, Mitchell, Paul and DeCriscio also drove in a run apiece.

Neri added a home run, Mitchell two doubles and DeCriscio one double for La Crosse, which had five stolen bases. Paul scored three times.