DULUTH, Minn. — The six-game hot streak of the La Crosse Loggers was dashed by a late rally from the Duluth Huskies in a 7-4 loss Tuesday.

With La Crosse (11-2) leading 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, Kasen Wells tied the game by drawing a bases loaded walk. With two outs, Tyler Leroy hit a three RBI single off of Loggers pitcher Aiden Moffett.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve and left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa each reached base in the ninth before catcher Danny Neri hit a flyout to end the game.

LaNeve, who leads the team in home runs with four, went 2-for-4 and had an RBI sac fly in the first inning. Zeigler-Namoa went 3-for-4 with a triple and a two-RBI single in the fifth.

After Duluth pitcher Alex Potter pitched 5 1/3 innings in a start, Jake Schelonka and David Stich combined to allow just two hits and two walks over the final 3 2/3 innings.

The Loggers still lead the Great Plains East second half standings by a game over the Waterloo Bucks. Their overall record this season now sits at 24-23.

The Loggers play an away-home two-game series against the Eau Claire Express starting Thursday. They return to Copeland Park on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.