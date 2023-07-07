When the La Crosse Loggers took the field against the Thunder Bay Border Cats back on June 25, they were without outfielder Mic Paul.

Paul, the Loggers starting center fielder just three days prior, was six hours away in Omaha to see game two of the College World Series between Louisiana State University and the University of Florida.

Paul had been following the Tigers run through the College World Series from a far. Even with his focus on helping the Loggers recover from a 12-game losing streak, he still made time to stay in tune with LSU’s run to the finals.

“It was kind of crazy because some of those games were some of the most epic games I’ve watched,” said Paul, who scored three runs in Thursday night’s 12-8 win at Bismarck. “Tommy White hit that walk-off and Cade Beloso with the 11th-inning go-ahead home run.”

When the Tigers thumped Florida 18-4 in game three, Paul was there to celebrate. Why wouldn’t he? After all, he was still part of the team even while grinding through the Northwoods League.

“To be there for those two games was pretty unreal,” Paul said. “It was great to be back with the guys. It was hard to leave them in May so to catch up with them and be with them.”

Paul, the state of Utah’s top prospect among outfielders in the 2022 class by Perfect Game, made 12 plate appearances and nine at-bats during his freshman year at LSU. He was not a part of the playoff roster with his one regular-season hit coming all the way back on March 3.

There’s no discouragement from Paul about not being there to experience the Tigers run to the championship. In fact, there was just the opposite.

La Crosse was seen as a great destination for Paul’s summer ball plans, especially when he considers Tigers coach Jay Johnson’s love for the region.

Fourteen Loggers alumni were sent from the University of Arizona during Johnson’s six seasons with that program before joining LSU.

“Summer ball has been awesome,” Paul said. “This is a great organization. Coach Johnson has been sending guys here for years, even back when he was at Arizona. Just to be able to come up here and work on my game, fine tune my skills. With the team in the College World Series, just being able to go out here every night and work on what will benefit LSU going forward is important.”

With 23 appearances for the Loggers this summer, Paul has a .205 batting average with five RBI. Paul has the most innings played — 194 — of any Loggers player without an error. He has also drawn 19 walks and scored 15 runs.

While it’s not quite Baton Rouge or Omaha, the fans at Copeland Park at times remind him of Alex Box Stadium back at LSU.

“The crowds are pretty similar,” Paul said after the Loggers won 5-2 against the Minot Hot Tots on Monday. “They really get into the games. With that ending tonight, it kind of reminded me of ‘The Box’ a little bit.”

Paul has enjoyed his first summer ball experience primarily because he can build his day-to-day routine around growing his game, not juggling school and baseball.

“The biggest difference is just not having school,” Paul said. “Being able to focus on my sleep, getting back at 12 or one in the morning consistently and making sure I’m rested to hit the gym in the morning. Just having that routine is really nice. I’m really able to take care of my body.”

Paul won’t be the only member of the national champion Tigers on the Loggers roster in a few weeks with pitcher Aiden Moffett and catcher Ethan Frey set to join the team.

Frey went 5 for 19 at the plate in his freshman year, including an at-bat during an LSU loss in Game 2 of the CWS. He hit a home run in Thursday night’s win. Moffett made one relief appearance for LSU back in March.

“It’s going to be really exciting,” Paul said. “I’ve already made some good friendships up here. It’s weird with everyone coming in now on different lengths of contracts. To be some guys I’ve been with for eight or nine months on a consistent basis, it should be a lot of fun.”