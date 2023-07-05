The Northwoods League is already established as a proving grounds for young baseball players hoping to break into the big leagues, but it can be a springboard into the baseball world for non-players, too.

Winona State University student Cooper Lipski is getting just that opportunity this summer.

Lipski is the broadcaster for the La Crosse Loggers, serving as a one-man crew covering each of the team’s 72 games throughout the summer in a whirlwind crash course into the world of professional broadcasting.

The senior is no stranger to the booth, spending three years calling Warriors games in a variety of sports and becoming the sports director at KQAL, WSU’s student radio station.

In fact it was his student radio background that earned him the Loggers gig; fellow KQAL broadcaster Tyler Gliem has worked with the Loggers for the past two summers and while the duo worked a WSU football game, the topic of the La Crosse opening came up.

“I’m sitting there and joking with him like ‘Why don’t you get me a job next year?’” said Lipski, also a Westby High School graduate. “Then in a couple months, I sent an email of some of the work I’ve done, got an interview and all that, and ended up here.”

Lipski has always wanted to become a baseball broadcaster, dating back to days of listening to Bob Uecker while riding a tractor with his dad as a kid. As he got older, Lipski’s playing days as a bench-warmer began to become the start of his days of doing play-by-play.

“I’m sitting on the bench and jokingly calling a baseball game, my third-base coach was like ‘Is that you or the radio guy?’” Lipski said. “He’s like ‘You’re not bad, you had me fooled for a second.’”

On the most basic level, the job calling the Loggers games is not too different for Lipski, who has plenty of experience calling sports on the radio both by himself and with a partner.

When the Loggers are on the road, Lipski calls the games without video, very similar to his radio history. When the Loggers are at home, Lipski gets a chance to host a television-style broadcast that sometimes will make its way onto the ESPN+ streaming service.

“With radio you’ve got to tell more. You’ve got to keep in mind the score, the count, where everybody is. But on the webcast, you can see all that, being able to pull back a little bit,” Lipski said.

While baseball is where Lipski’s heart lies, working for the Loggers has some developmental benefits besides just the sentimental connection.

As he has gotten to know some of the older veteran broadcasters from around the NWL, Lipski has been able to work new techniques and tricks into his arsenal much faster in the hustle and bustle of an everyday baseball season.

“If you want to try something new, you don’t have to wait a whole week like football or basketball, it’s just the next night, you can try it and if it doesn’t work, you can drop it,” Lipski said. “Being able to test things out, keep getting better at it, has been a lot of fun.”

Lipski is not positive what his future holds quite yet, with his senior year at WSU and KQAL coming up this fall. However, after a summer of working on his craft, Lipski is following what’s closest to his heart.

“I still have until August to figure out if this is what I want to do. At the same time, it’s probably radio,” he said.