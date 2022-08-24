 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Sports complex planned for closed WVa mall department store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city.

The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, a rock-climbing wall and areas for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and pickleball, Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced. There also would be a large exercise gym devoted to personal training, including weightlifting and workout machines.

The 247,000-square-foot complex will convert a former Macy's department store at the Charleston Town Center mall and an adjacent parking garage. Officials hope it will host regional and national events while providing a training facility for the state's athletes.

“In order to position our Capital City to attract top-tier, revenue generating events and the associated economic impact, we must have the necessary facilities to compete," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement.

The cost of the project was not disclosed. The statement said it's the largest financial joint venture between the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston.

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dies at 87

