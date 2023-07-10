BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — With each slow, but methodical step, the anticipation grew as we, 15-strong, made our way through the forest’s relatively thick understory.

Would we find the four-legged treasure we were searching for on a perfect-weather mid-June morning? Would we get our first peek at a Jackson County elk calf that was just a few days old?

Thanks to our professional “guides,” that question was answered in relative short order, as about 100 yards — and maybe 15 minutes — into our first search, Dick Hauser of Rosemount, Minn., said in a slightly-than-louder than normal tone, “calf.” Hauser, who was lined up immediately to my left, had spotted an elk calf about 10 yards directly in front of me. Truth be told, I didn’t see it.

“What? Where?” was my reaction.

Now you have to understand a simple fact before we go on. My eyesight, and therefore ability to spot animals in their natural setting, is suspect, to say the least. Members of my deer hunting party will attest to this, then instantaneously break into some long-lost story about me having to bump nose-first into a white-tailed deer before actually seeing it.

In other words, I had to take two more steps before seeing the cute little elk doing what little elk do to survive — remain motionless as its dark-brown, spotted coat blended into the fern-covered landscape.

Upon the discovery, the team, headed by DNR Biologist for Jackson County, Christina Kizewski, slowly formed a circle around the young animal.

It was go-time.

I knew this was calf No. 19 that has been found this spring/early summer in the state’s southern elk herd in the Black River State Forest area, but I marveled at the efficiency at which Kizewski, Area Wildlife Supervisor Scott Roepke, and Wildlife Biologist/Technician Mara Lince did their jobs.

It was if the trio was caring for a newborn child as Kizewski immediately blindfolded the young calf to reduce visual stimulation as one of the volunteers gently held the young elk on the ground. In less than 10 minutes, the young calf was fitted with a GPS collar, given an ear tag, weighed, sexed, given a PIT tag — Passive Integrated Transponder — and had its incisors measured.

During this time, the little guy barely moved.

The PIT tag is a unique identifier, so the team knows exactly where the elk is located and its patterns. The PIT tag is a microchip that Kizewski inserted in the neck area of the calf with a needle. She also measured the incisors of the calf, explaining that these teeth have not erupted through the gum at the time of birth, but grow 1 to 2 millimeters each day it’s on the landscape.

Therefore, it was quickly determined that the healthy 51-pound calf we located was four days old. It wasn’t the heaviest calf the team discovered this spring/summer — 54 pounds is the largest — but it was close.

“So we assume or hope they will stay on the calf for a year,” Kizewski said of the GPS collar, taking time to answer a number of questions from the volunteer group. “The one difference with the calf collars (vs. adult collars) is they have expandable belting, so it grows with the calf, and that is how it is allowed or able to stay on the calf. It is elastic and kind of has some spacers in it that will expand with the growing calf.”

With 32 to 35 calves expected to be born during this May/June birthing season, the southern elk herd of 125 near Black River Falls will get a significant boost. Thanks to elk calf collaring projects like this one, DNR biologists can accurately say there is a 90 percent survival rate to one year, Kizewski said.

To each of the 15 volunteers, some of which had traveled 3 to 4 hours from the likes of Milwaukee, Oconomowoc, and the Twin Cities area to be at the early-morning search, this information was feeding into their passion for elk.

Hauser, who had read about the survey on social media, knew he wanted to be a part of the volunteer team. His grandfather has a farm located between Hixton and Black River Falls, and he stayed at a cabin there and awaited a call to join the team. It was his second search this spring.

Hauser was just one of between 400 and 450 people who flooded the DNR with a request to be part of the project in just four days. The response was impressive, yet at times overwhelming, as Lince was tasked with building a roster for the nine to 10 days of searches.

“It went from, ‘Are we going to get volunteers?’ to two 10-hour days getting as many people on the roster as possible,” Lince said. “We have had from 300 to 350 people who have searched.”

Steve Freimund, of Black River Falls, considers himself as one of the lucky ones to be chosen. He was bubbling with enthusiasm before, during and after the search.

“This is my first one, and it’s awesome. I’m an outdoorsman and just like being outside,” Freimund said. “I see two baby fawns and (white-tailed) doe in my yard every day. I’d rather be outside doing anything than watching TV.

“This is God’s Country, and I love being out in it.”

So do the elk, it seems, as there is a steady growth rate in the southern herd.

“Our population down here is about a 15 percent increase over a three-year average, so the population, the herd down here is doing quite well and though we do have our mortalities,” Kizewski said.

With one search completed, the team quietly exited the woods and prepared for another search. Elk talk continued in the truck, too, as our group discussed the size difference between an elk and white-tailed deer, and how there are instances each year where hunters somehow mistake one animal for the other.

The elk calves being located this spring, Roepke informed us, will grow to be 250-300 pounds by fall. Overall, an average elk cow weighs from 500-650 pounds, while a bull tops the scale at 650-900 pounds.

By comparison, an average white-tailed doe weighs 90-175 pounds, and a buck comes in at 200-300 pounds. In other words, a six-month-old elk weighs as much, or more, than most adult white-tailed bucks.

With that information floating around in our heads, we embarked on another short search, this one in the Millston area. Short, because after searching a small bog area, our mission was halted. It seems a landowner where the suspected elk calf was located, denied the DNR’s request for permission to enter his land.

Not everyone, we all know, is on board with the DNR’s mission or its projects. That’s their right, but in this case was hard to understand – and disappointing.

“Ninety-five percent of landowners grant us permission to be on their land,” Koepke said. “Still, it was a successful one-calf day.”

Indeed it was. I’m already excited about volunteering for the project next year, but it sounds like less volunteers may be needed as a new, higher-tech method of locating calves is in the works.

During the winter collaring of elks cows, Roepke said, some states like Pennsylvania are using ultrasound to determine if a cow is pregnant, then inserting a vaginal implant that will exit the cow when it gives birth, giving researchers a more precise location of the calf.

Part of me is hoping, if implemented, the project works. Part of me is hoping it doesn’t happen just yet, therefore the need for more volunteers again next year.