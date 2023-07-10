BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Typically born away from the herd in the remote, even isolated, reaches of the 68,000-acre Black River State Forest, these four-legged animals are far from alone.

Elk calves, after all, are a protected and high-interest species that are GPS tracked a few days after hitting the landscape.

A Wisconsin DNR team, headed by biologist Christina Kizewski and stocked with volunteers, has been locating elk calves during the May and June birthing season, then fitting the 42-pound (average) critters with expandable GPS collars. Through mid-June, the team had fitted 19 elk calves with collars, and begun recording data on them as well as the cows that bore them.

It’s all part of a multi-faceted study on Wisconsin’s southern elk herd, which is expected to add 32-35 calves this spring/summer to a population already at 125 animals.

“Primarily our goal is to look at calf survival to year one, so that is a data point that gets put into our population model for a population estimate. That is one pretty important bit of large information we are getting from this project,” Kizewski said. “If there are any mortalities we can get cause of mortality based off an investigation that we can do. Once we get the signal, if there is a mortality event we can go in and investigate what was the cause of that mortality.

“We also, of course, are getting location information, kind of proximity to the cows, and where they’re deciding to spend their time, kind of habitat types, cover types they are utilizing.”

There have been two calf mortalities this spring — one from a farm implement in a hay field, and the other from an unknown cause that is under investigation.

All of this information is extremely valuable in continuing to build a healthy elk herd, which began in west-central Wisconsin with the transplant of 23 elk from Kentucky in 2015, and another 50 in 2016. These animals inhabit the Black River Elk Range, which is approximately 328 square miles in eastern Jackson County.

Wisconsin’s northern elk herd, located in the Clam Lake area, is expected to grow to 355 animals after the spring calving season.

“Jackson County’s elk herd came about after a grassroots effort that received community and county support,” said Scott Roepke, a DNR area wildlife supervisor based out of Black River Falls. “As people learn more about the elk herd it has continued to grow in acceptance.”

The southern herd has continued its steady growth pattern, and this year is no exception.

“Our population down here is about a 15% increase over a three-year average, so the population down here is doing quite well although we do have our mortalities,” Kizewski said. “The No. 1 cause of mortalities is vehicles collisions on adults, but our calf success rate to year, the survival rate to year one, is at about 90%. Our herd is doing pretty good.”

Making sure it stays that way is another reason for the calf collaring project. It all starts with the elk cows, many of which are already fitted with GPS or tracking collars. Every 13 hours DNR officials pinpoint where elk cows are located, and any behavior that indicates they may be ready to enter the birthing process.

“They have GPS collars on (the cows) and they take a fix every 13 hours, so when we see them kind of break away from the rest of the cows and calves and isolate themselves and then it is usually followed up by a localization of data points, like a cluster of data points,” Kizewski said. “It is pretty indicative of moving away, seeking isolation, then kind of bearing down, and hanging around one location.

“They move and find their own space to give birth and then will rear their young anywhere from 3 to 10 days, kind of within that isolation, then rejoin the group.”

This is where team, comprised of DNR staff, Ho-Chunk DNR, Jackson County Forestry and Park staff, and volunteers spring into action. Once alerted by GPS tracking devices, the team gathers a short distance from the cow, then Kizewski does some solo scouting. In stealth-like fashion, she will search for the cow with a hand-held VHF radio transmitter, locate it, then make a determination if it has given birth or not.

“That is definitely the main goal, to sneak into a distance where you can see her entire body and see her behavior. What I am looking for is her body still look like she is very plump and holding a calf? Or does she look like she is no longer pregnant. Also, I look at her behavior out there, so a lot of times they get pretty anxious, of course, if they have a calf there they might pace a little bit back and forth. Some have gotten really scared and run off 20-30 yards and then stop,” Kizewski said.

“We have (binoculars) out there with us, with me, so if I can see her through my binoculars and I see what I need to see, if that is 60, 70 yards away, and that is adequate, I get what I need.”

Once a determination is made as to whether the cow has given birth — this could be several days after the event — the technology-aided foot search begins. Using GPS devices, the boots-to-the-ground team forms a human chain, then makes sweeps through the woods in a very methodical and systematic fashion. Once discovering a calf, the collaring/survey process begins.

“We blindfold it (to reduce visual stimulation), then slip on that expandable GPS collar — it just slides right over their head — and then we give it an ear tag. It’s a smaller ear tag that we use specifically for the calves; the adults we use a bit bigger ones,” Kizewski said.

“Then we insert a little microchip, similarly to what people might put in their pets to give it a unique identifier. It is called a PIT tag — Passive Integrated Transponder. That goes right underneath its skin with a needle, so that is injected underneath the skin, then we weigh it, we sex it, and we measure the incisor length.”

When born, an elk calf’s incisors have not broken through its gum. After birth, the incisors grow 1 to 2 millimeters per day, therefore allowing biologists to determine if the calf is a day, two, or three or more days old.

These steps are done within a 10- to 15-minute window as the young elk calf is handled with a kid gloves — well, actual gloves as to reduce human scent — then partially covered with ferns or other vegetation from the immediate area.

The calf is then left alone, and the cow — although within a short distance but usually not seen — reunites with its offspring shortly thereafter. The collar — which has expandable belting — typically stays on a calf for a year before falling off.

The overall plan, Kizewski said, is to continue the calf collaring project for another three years.

“Our management plan states that we will focus our efforts for calf collaring for three years or four years, then take a break because at that point we will have collected a ton of good information and the continual collection of that data isn’t necessarily as high of a priority because we would have already collected a large data set,” Kizewski said.

Data that helps Kizewski, Roepke and Holmen High School graduate Mara Lince, another biologist/technician who is heavily involved in the program, keep a close eye on the southern elk herd, young and old.