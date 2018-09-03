Subscribe for 33¢ / day

In this prep football podcast, Zach James chats with Caledonia High School coach Carl Fruechte about the Warriors' upcoming season, the team's 41-game winning streak, and the origin of the Mom's Football Clinic.

Caledonia Coach Carl Fruechte

Caledonia Coach Carl Fruechte

15:30
The MVC season is here and Holmen-Central may have already made a claim for game of the year. Tribune assistant sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt…

