Matt Thomas received all the inspiration and motivation he could ask for while standing courtside at Scotiabank Arena a little more than a week ago.
The Onalaska High School graduate wasn’t necessarily lacking in either department as he counted down the minutes to his regular-season NBA career with the Toronto Raptors.
Basketball inspired Thomas many years ago, and his motivation took him from courts in city parks to a WIAA state championship to four NCAA Tournaments with Iowa State to a pro career in Spain to a roster spot with the defending world champions.
And here he was watching his newest teammates receive diamond-studded rings and a championship banner being unveiled in the rafters before his first game in a league for which he had always dreamed of reaching.
“That was really special,” Thomas said of the festivities before Toronto beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 in overtime. “I wasn’t here last season, but most of these guys were, and they are still so humble about all of it.
“My goal is to win a championship, and they are all still hungry and want to win another championship. It was a nice way to close that chapter and start a new season.”
The Raptors are 4-1 and giving Thomas the chance to do something else that’s very special to him on Saturday.
That’s when they will travel to Milwaukee for a game against the Bucks (2-2) at the Fiserv Forum.
Thomas will be supported by plenty of family and friends, who will take advantage of the opportunity to see him. The biggest aspect of that is his mother (Martha), brother (Tony) and sister (Josie) all being in the same place to watch him play as a pro.
All three saw him play in Spain, but this will be the first time, according to Thomas, that all three will watch him together.
“It was great to have them travel as far as they did to watch me play (in Spain), but they were never all able to do it at the same time,” said Thomas, who spent part of Thursday preparing for the team Halloween party but wouldn’t reveal his costume. “This will be different having them all there.”
Sharing his experiences in basketball with friends and family is important to Thomas, who will play in Milwaukee for the first time since his career at Iowa State.
The Cyclones played two games at the BMO Bradley Center in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Thomas combined to hit 13 of 19 shots and score 33 points in a first-round win over Nevada and second-round loss to Purdue.
He spent the next couple of seasons in Spain — winning a EuroCup championship along the way — before longtime interest from the Raptors started to gain traction. Thomas agreed to terms on a three-year contract in July, and here he is, playing the games he always wanted to play.
Thomas has played in two of Toronto’s five games, getting 20 minutes in a 108-84 win over the Chicago Bulls. He also had the chance to see family and friends that night at the United Center.
Thomas went 2-for-3 from the 3-point line to score six points and had three rebounds and a steal during the opportunity from coach Nick Nurse.
Thomas didn’t play the next game and was on the court for one minute in Wednesday’s 125-133 win over Detroit.
Making the most of those opportunities is what will get him more time on the court in the future.
“It was exciting,” Thomas said of his first game. “I didn’t know when my number would get called, and I still don’t know when it will get called again.
“I have to show them that I will be ready every single game, and I think me playing 20 minutes that night was a good sign.”
