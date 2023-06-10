WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman’s crew always knows how to celebrate a win, but it was one member joining him in victory lane that made his win Saturday special.

Bachman’s young son Brady sat in his dad’s arms in the winner’s circle after winning the 30-lap NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model feature at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

“He’s in the shop with me a lot and loves to sit in the car,” Bachman said of his son. “He likes to steal tools, so that’s the only complaint. He’s a lot of fun to have out there.”

The Rockland-native won the largest prize ever for a NASCAR Late Model race at La Crosse, taking home $1,000 put up by track supporter Rich Volden. Bachman had finished outside the top 10 twice in four features entering Saturday, hoping to turn a corner with a win under his belt.

“We really struggled earlier this year,” Bachman said. “Now I feel like we have a really good baseline on what to work on now. I hope this is a turning point in our season.”

Steve Carlson overtook his brother Mike Carlson for the lead three laps in and started to distance himself from the pack. Bachman started 10th, but soon found himself in the top five after a poor jump from front row starter Tom Luethe.

“I was a little nervous at first but I knew 30 laps was a lot,” Bachman said. “There was a little hiccup there at the beginning and that helped us get into fifth right away.”

Bachman powered past Michael Hagger for second and began to track down Steve Carlson. With 13 laps to go, the No. 14 car finally caught the multi-time track champion and moved underneath him for the lead. Bachman navigated a slew of lap traffic and took the checkered flag.

“I just ran him down, took my time and got to him,” Bachman said. “I knew Steve would run me as clean as you can get. Super thankful that it was him for the lead, got by him and checked out.”

Steve Carlson finished second for his first top-five finish of the season. Skylar Holzhausen marched from 14th starting spot to take third while Jacob Goede came from 16th to take fourth. Adam Bendzick rounded out the top five.

Barney wins as Fort breaks out

A unique rule to the Sportsmen division at La Crosse is the breakout rule that allows drivers to just two laps faster than 22 seconds in a given race. It’s that very rule that made for an interesting finish Saturday night.

After his involvement in an earlier accident with Justin Berg and Taylor Goldman, the No. 97 of Bob Fort found himself battling Andy Barney for the lead with laps winding down. On the final lap, Fort got a run off turn four and beat Barney to the line by a nose.

Fort looked to have secured his first win of the year until officials ruled he ran his third lap faster than 22 seconds, resulting in a disqualification. That gave the point’s leader Barney his second feature win in 2023. Travis Gordon took second while Berg finished third despite a pair of spins. Fort was relegated to seventh.

The 15-laps Hornets feature also was decided after the checkered flag flew. Coming to take the white flag, a spin by leader Brandon McCarthy collected the third-place running Brandon Olson.

Lester Stanfield drove away unscathed and took the checkered flag first, but was also later disqualified. That led to Thomas Farra going to victory lane for the first time in many years with Nick Hadler second and Carter Horstman taking third.

Rob Stanfield found himself in victory lane three times on the La Crosse quarter-mile on Saturday, winning the Mini Vans feature, a Street Stocks heat race and the tag-team novelty race alongside John Huebner.

Matthew Bornheimer denied Rob his fourth win in the Street Stocks 15-lap feature, taking the win while Rob settled for fourth behind Keith Larson (second) and Alex Liebsch (third).

The Late Models are off next Saturday for the Smash-O-Rama event at the track. Hobby Stocks and Six Shooters will take to the quarter-mile track while Monster Trucks, Boat Races and other stunts will be followed by fireworks.