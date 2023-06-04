WEST SALEM — Jacob Goede knew he didn’t have enough time to catch Mike Carlson during the second NASCAR Weekly Late Model feature Saturday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Then, with four laps to go, a caution right in front of the two leaders brought the two side-by-side on a late restart.

“I was excited,” Goede said. “That was my only shot to make something happen. I was slowly gaining on him but it wasn’t enough to get him in four laps. I knew our car was good and I just wanted a shot.”

Goede made his move on the restart and held on to win the 20-lap feature that closed a wild night of racing at the track.

Carlson was firmly in control from the poll in race two for the Late Models when the No. 74 car Tony Leis burst into a ball of flames with a broken oil line in turn three. The car was heavily damaged and Leis said some of his race uniform was burnt, but the driver came away with no injuries.

During the brief red flag period for track cleanup, Jerimy Wagner took his car to the pits and retired with an engine issue. On the second attempt of the four to go restart, Goede took the lead before another caution set Brent Kirchner to his outside with three to go.

“Once I got the lead from Mike, then I didn’t want to see it,” Goede said. “With Kirchner on the outside, I knew he had a built motor. So I knew I had to nail my restart because I just have a crate. I was worried that if he had a fender on me he could control that restart. I just had enough to get into one with an edge and then I knew I was golden.”

Goede survived and the remaining three laps went caution free, allowing the Elko Speedway regular to pick up his first La Crosse win of the season. Kirchner finished second with Skylar Holzhausen third, Mike Carlson winding up fourth and Nick Clements rounding out the top five.

While national and regional NASCAR points are a factor in Goede coming to La Crosse on off nights for his home track, there’s further reason why the former national champion makes the trek across the border from Minnesota.

“It’s just a confidence booster obviously,” Goede said. “Honestly, I love to race at this track. I wish it was closer to home for me. We love coming down here when we can, we love the atmosphere and the officials. It’s a good time to race down here.”

Goede also took third in a very different opening Late Model feature that was dominated and won by Adam Degenhardt of Coon Valley, his first win in over three seasons.

"We did not make a single adjustment to our race car since opening day two weeks ago,” Degenhardt said. “It seems like the car plays well in the heat."

Steve Bachman worked his way to second, Goede took third, Kirchner fourth and Michael Beamish fifth. Through four features, Holzhausen leads Carlson in the track standings by seven points.

Dummer wins another chaotic Sportsmen feature

People searching for evidence on the full moon’s effects on a night of racing could look to Saturday night’s 15-lap NASCAR Sportsmen feature as testament.

Elko Speedway’s Taylor Goldman led at the start with Bob Fort quickly charging through the field.

Goldman, Fort and Andy Barney went three-wide into turn one with eight laps to go and Barney spun out to create a caution. Fort and Justin Berg worked their way around Goldman at the restart and duked it out for the lead until they took the white flag.

Going into turn one side-by-side, Berg spun out and collected Goldman into the outside wall. Fort looked to have the lead, but officials ruled him involved in the incident and sent him to the back. Jamie Dummer in the No. 24 car inherited the lead and survived a one-lap shootout for the win.

Charles Vian, Jr. was the first to cross the line in the 15-lap Hornets feature but was disqualified in post-race technical inspection. That gave a returning Patrick Thicke, driving in Keanna Barney's car, to collect his first feature win in several years.

A late caution set up a two-lap shootout in the Six Shooters feature, but nobody could catch leader Rob Stanfield on his way to his second feature win of the year.

Mitchell Berg of Melrose-Mindoro won the opening High School Racing Association feature of the season while Alex Liebsch won the second over the line novelty event.

Next week’s event will feature races in the Late Model, Sportsmen, Street Stocks and Mini Van divisions. Fans will also have a chance to get autographs from drivers pre-race.