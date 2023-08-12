WEST SALEM — The note every NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model team took home with them Saturday was the importance of track position in shortened features.

Mike Carlson and Nick Clements each won a 20-lap features at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway from pole position, showing just how vital it is with the level of competition in the field.

Carlson won the opening feature of the night after drawing the pole and not having to deal with traffic like the rest of the field. Eight cars were stacked up behind Michael Hagger in third for a large portion of the first half, allowing Carlson to pull away for his second feature win of 2023.

Jerimy Wagner managed to get by Haggar early and took home second. Jacob Goede finished third, Skylar Holzhausen fourth and Brent Kirchner in fifth.

When Carlson started the second feature in ninth, he got caught in a similar scenario as the field struggled to pass the side-by-side battling Adam Bendzick and Tom Carlson early.

“The first feature, starting position definitely helped,” Carlson said. “Especially with the competition and built motors it’s hard to run away with it. I’m glad we went green the whole way. The second feature our starting position kind of sucked but that went green all the way through too so the field gets all strung out.”

Mike Carlson finished eight while a four-car breakaway dominated the event. Steve Bachman moved from third to second on the opening lap while Goede and Holzhausen battled it out in fourth.

In the end, nobody could touch Clements in his second feature win of the season.

“I had a lot of good cars behind me so to fend them off is a win in itself,” Clements said. “We changed quite a bit of stuff thanks to Toby (Nuttleman)…It’s been a struggle in the race conditions. Just hasn’t really lasted. We’ve qualified really well but we found some stupid things that weren’t set right last week and it looks like we got them taken care of.”

Bachman finished second, Kirchner took third while Goede won the battle with Holzhausen for fourth. Tom Carlson managed to catch Holzhausen for the final top five spot.

FORT FINALLY FINDS VICTORY LANE

Bob Fort won five times in 2022, so it’s hard to imagine he’d go the entire next season without a feature win. It took until the final night before Oktoberfest, but Fort finally captured his first feature win of the season after a close battle with Jamie Dummer.

Fort passed the polesitter Dummer on the outside near the halfway part with the two battling side-by-side until three laps to go. That’s when Justin Berg passed Dummer’s No. 24 car and took off for Fort.

Berg tried to put the bumper to Fort, but the No. 97 held on for the win.

In the Hornets feature on the quarter-mile track, Brandon Olson took the lead early from Brandon McCarthy and held off Joey Johnson III for his third feature victory of the season.

Three divisions raced for championships on Saturday with the most drama coming in the High School Racing Association. After Kennedy Kruger was disqualified in her heat race for rough driving, their points lead over Braydon Lockington was just one point entering the feature.

Lockington managed to take the points lead quickly by passing Kruger, then extended it when he took advantage of a cut tire by one driver and a collision by two others. What secured him the title was a mistake by Kruger, who hit an infield tractor tire with two laps to go trying to avoid lap traffic.

Mitchell Berg won the feature while fellow Melrose-Mindoro student Lockington won his first HSRA track championship.

After his son won the HSRA crown, Tory Lockington went out and won the Six Shooters feature race after holding off a late charge by Robert Stanfield. After starting on the last row, Stanfield brought home a second-place finish to secure the 2023 Six Shooters championship.

There was far less drama for Jason Bolster in the Hobby Stock title hunt. With a sizable lead entering the night, Bolster raced just two other cars in route to the title and his second feature win of the season.

The track returns to action on Sept. 2 when they host the Big Cheese 200 Lap Enduro.