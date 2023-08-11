WEST SALEM — There’s a chance that Skylar Holzhausen was bluffing after his win last week at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

“My race car has still not had one thing changed on it this year,” Holzhausen said after his fourth win in the NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model division this season. “Why mess with a good thing?”

Bluff or not, there’s no denying the No. 78 car — built over the course of the offseason and finished just in time for opening day — has been suited up since Holzhausen’s return to weekly racing this season after taking last year off.

Holzhausen leads the Late Model point standings heading into the weekly series races until October at La Crosse with four feature wins and six top threes.

With four more points races until the end of the season at Oktoberfest, Holzhausen is in control of his own destiny in terms of the championship battle.

Two of those races come this weekend with double features in the Late Model division. Feature races for Sportsmen, Hornets, Hobby Stocks, Six Shooters and the High School Racing Association highlight the final night of regular-season racing at La Crosse.

Along with Holzhausen’s dominance, here’s four other storylines to follow on Saturday night.

TIGHT POINTS BATTLES

Having to chase down Holzhausen is already tough enough for a driver at La Crosse, especially when there’s still plenty of competition in your area code.

Three drivers are separated by two points near the top of the standings with Adam Bendzick and Brent Kirchner tied for second facing a 69-point deficit. Bendzick and Kirchner each have a series-high seven top-fives, but are also searching for their first win of the season this weekend.

A long-time regular at Elko Speedway in Minnesota, Bendzick has one runner-up finish and a pair of thirds. A win could set up Bendzick to be a spoiler in his first full-season at La Crosse.

Kirchner sits tied with Bendzick despite missing the opening race of the season. The No. 8 has yet to reach victory lane in 2023, but double feature nights have been a source of good luck for Kirchner. His lone victory of his runner-up campaign last year came on a double feature night while having double feature night wins every year since 2020.

Behind them is Steve Bachman, who trails by 71 points despite a pair of feature wins. In the four features since his most recent win on July 15, the driver of the No. 14 has only cracked the top-five once.

DOUBLE THE STRATEGY

When others zigged on the last double feature night, Nick Clements zagged en route to a win.

Clements opted not to change his tires prior to the second feature of the night and his worn rubber helped him skate away from pole position.

“Some changed them and I felt we didn’t need to,” Clements said after winning on July 29. “It gave us one less thing out of the equation.”

Teams will try and stay ahead of each other and a changing race track on Saturday. The opening feature will be run with the sun finally setting with the closer being well into the evening.

With nearby Elko Speedway off, there’s one driver that could be in the field that last year mastered double features. Jacob Goede swept a pair of double feature nights in 2022 and won one end of the June 3 duals this year.

SPORTSMEN SIZZLER

Three wins in the Line-X Sportsmen series this season has only afforded Andy Barney an eight point lead heading into the second to last feature of the season.

That’s in part thanks to the consistency of Justin Berg, who has yet to finish outside the top five this season. Berg has one win and finished runner-up last week to Mark Challet.

Behind them is Bob Fort, the X-factor of the division. After five wins last season, Fort has managed to stay within striking distance of the points lead despite no wins and three disqualifications.

Last year’s Sportsmen championship was practically decided in the final weekly night of when an on-track run-in between Fort and Bill Schott got both parked for the Oktoberfest event, giving Sam Niles the opportunity to leapfrog them in the standings.

HSRA AND HOBBY STOCK SEASON FINALE

Zach Liebsch secured the Street Stock championship last week in the series final race of the year. Two more champions will be crowned at the end of the night Saturday.

Kennedy Krueger leads the HSRA standings by just six points over Braydon Lockington heading into the last La Crosse feature for the series this season. In the statewide rankings, Krueger enters just 22 points behind Mitchell Berg in eighth with four drivers tied for third.

Meanwhile, Jason Bolster will look to secure the Hobby Stock championship as the only driver in the series to run all five features. He leads Landon Lockington by 84 points entering the weekend.

Qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m. with racing action set to begin at 7 p.m.