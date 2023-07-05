Many of the players on the roster for the La Crosse Loggers are getting their first taste of the Northwoods League this summer, with some getting their first experience playing in the big crowds that accompany it.

For the Loggers’ top hitter Justin DeCriscio, that is not the case.

The shortstop is playing in La Crosse for the first time this season, but after spending last summer with the Mankato MoonDogs, the rising junior at University of San Diego has extra experience and confidence.

“Confidence is a big thing baseball players need. Baseball’s a big mental game, I pride myself on having confidence when I step on the field,” DeCriscio said.

DeCriscio has been the Loggers’ best batter so far this season, with a .411 average and .484 on-base percentage, ranking first on the team in both categories, with eight runs scored, nine RBI and four steals in 14 games through Tuesday.

That marks an improvement on his numbers from last year in Mankato, when DeCriscio hit .367 with a .426 OBP and .388 slugging percentage with five RBI, four runs scored and four steals in 12 games.

Living in the Midwest is certainly an adjustment for the Southern California native; he says it is not as crowded as the San Diego area, and the first time he saw a house that had a yard without a fence, it was a bit of a surprise.

Once it’s game time, it does not matter if DeCriscio is in Minot or Orange County.

“Every baseball field’s the same,” DeCriscio said. “As soon as you get on the baseball field, it’s pretty comfortable.”

The relationship between Northwoods League front offices and college coaches is important, and that is part of the reason DeCriscio is in La Crosse this summer, as the Loggers have four members of the Toreros on the roster.

DeCriscio has performed the best of the SD players so far, with two-way player Austin Smith batting .263 with a .425 OBP that ranks third and 12 RBI, tied for third-best on the team in the latter stat, while also pitching 6.1 innings across two starts with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts with five walks.

Besides just the quartet’s production, having so many teammates together this far from home has been comforting.

“I’ve been playing with them since I was young, it’s just fun getting out here playing in Wisconsin, playing baseball,” DeCriscio said.