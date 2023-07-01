CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The La Crosse Post 52 and Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball teams split a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Casper Park.

La Crosse opened with a 3-0 shutout victory before Chippewa Falls secured a 4-3 win in the second game.

The first inning was key in both games as La Crosse started the doubleheader with two runs in the first inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Post 52 plated one run in the top of the first in game two before Chippewa Falls answered with four in the bottom half.

“It’s exactly what they did to us in the second one, but it’s always good to get out aggressively right away and we didn’t do it in the second game but the first game we sure did," La Crosse coach Gregg Erickson said of the first innings.

Runs were at a premium in the first game as two early for La Crosse stood until the seventh when Post 52 added another. Back-to-back doubles from Drew Wonderling and Casey Erickson led to the first run as Erickson plated Wonderling and Tyler Young added a walk with the bases loaded later in the first for the two runs.

Three errors in the seventh inning helped put runners on the corners and Erickson cashed in with an RBI single to center to add a third run to the lead. Austin Ziehme went the distance on the mound for La Crosse, striking out six in a five-hit shutout.

Jackson Gugel allowed three runs (two earned) in 6⅔ innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

Danielson had two of Post 77’s five hits including a double and stole one base. Erickson was 2-for-3 and Lucas Gilbertson doubled and singled in the win for La Crosse (14-6).

The two teams surpassed the run total from the first game in the first inning of game two with both starting pitchers failing to make it to the second inning. La Crosse drew four walks on Chippewa Falls starter Kaiden Proffitt to plate a run before Lucas Logslett took over on the mound. Logslett got out of the bases loaded jam with no further damage and pitched the final 6⅔ innings and scattered two runs allowed and the defense made just one error behind him.

Chippewa Falls scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first against La Crosse starter Wonderling as both pitchers struggled to find the strike zone and Adam Anderson also delivered a run-scoring single in the first. Tyler Young took over in the second and pitched five scoreless innings of relief to keep his team in the game.

“We try to work around kids’ vacations and kids are gone and things like that," coach Erickson said. "We were missing four kids today but some of these kids are just coming back from a week’s vacation and you need to get back into the reps and things like that. That’s what we tried to do that second game and unfortunately that first inning kinda got away from us. We kept battling.”

Jacob Danielson had two singles and stole a base out of the leadoff spot as Post 77 (10-6) only scored in one of its 13 innings at the plate, but still managed a split.

“We couldn’t not hit it at people today and that is never a good thing when you’re playing a very quality team like La Crosse," Spindler said.

Wonderling had two hits including an RBI double in the sixth at the plate as La Crosse put the go-ahead run on base with two outs before Logslett retired the final batter on a groundout.

La Crosse took both games of a doubleheader against Chippewa Falls earlier this season, winning by scores of 7-3 and 7-6 at Copeland Park. The two teams could see each other again later this month when Chippewa Falls hosts regionals from July 18-21.

“We brought 10 (players) today," coach Erickson said. "So everybody gets a chance to play and our lineup today might be different than what it is in a few weeks, but everyone else is in the same boat, too.”

