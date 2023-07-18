CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Success in the playoffs is all about surviving.

The La Crosse Post 52 senior legion baseball team did just that on the opening day of regionals, splitting two games to move onto Wednesday's second day of action. Post 52 started the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Eau Claire, but came back strong with an 11-1 victory in five innings over Chippewa Falls Post 77 at Casper Park.

Following a pitchers duel in the first game, La Crosse's bats came alive early in the second game as the team struck for four runs in the bottom of the first and sent nine batters to the plate to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Johnny Leaver, Mason Elston, Calvin Hargrove, Casey Erickson and Tyler Young had two hits apiece with Elston, Hargrove and Erickson each having one double. Hargrove, Erickson and Young drove in two runs and Elston stole two bases as La Crosse added two runs in the second, fourth and fifth and one in the third. Bradley Check's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth brought La Crosse to victory via the run rule.

That was more than enough run support for starter Tanner Peterson, who went all five innings with one earned run allowed and a pair of strikeouts.

“That was big for us to get those runs in the first inning and get some positive momentum after that tough loss in the morning," La Crosse coach Eddie Young said. "So that really propelled us. Tanner did a nice job in (he was) in and out of trouble but he got out when he needed to. Just tacking on runs every inning was big.”

Only one run was scored in game one and it came in the seventh on a single by Bennett Stokke to score Sawyer Stein. University of Texas commit Cole Selvig went five scoreless for Eau Claire before Trenton Palmer tossed two shutout innings and earned the win.

Adam Olson went all seven for La Crosse, striking out one while allowing the one earned run.

“Both those pitchers Adam and Selvig really threw great games and they happened to make one more play than we did," Young said. "Just the way it went. Really good baseball game though.”

Five different players had one hit each in the loss.

Young credited his team for its cohesiveness and chemistry throughout the summer with players from Central, Logan and Aquinas playing on the same team for the first time in around a decade. Previously Logan players made up their own separate team for the last several years.

La Crosse joins Eau Claire and Superior as the three remaining teams that will be in action on Wednesday. La Crosse faces Superior in an elimination game at 4 p.m. after Eau Claire bested Superior 10-2 in the final game on Tuesday evening.

The winner of the game advances to meet Eau Claire at 6:30 p.m. and with a win can force a winner-take-all game on Thursday. A win by Eau Claire in the 6:30 p.m. game would win the regional title for Eau Claire.

“We’re just trying to get to 1-0 here and keep extending our season," Young said. "That gives us a chance and we’ll see what happens from there.”

IN PHOTOS: Senior legion baseball regionals in Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23