The La Crosse Loggers will begin the home portion of their Northwoods League schedule Tuesday night by hosting the Eau Claire Express at Copeland Park.

La Crosse started its 21st season Monday night at Eau Claire and kicks things off with four players who have ties to the Coulee Region.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic returns for a second summer, and he is joined by Bangor grad Ashton Michek and Caledonia grad Austin Klug. All three are pitchers.

Outfielder Mac Born is still playing for UW-La Crosse as it prepares for the NCAA Division III World Series, but he is part of this season’s roster, as well. He is batting .418 with nine home runs and 50 RBI through Saturday’s series win over UW-Stevens Point in a Super Regional at Copeland.

Lapic, a left-hander, was 1-2 with a 5.35 ERA and one save over 33 innings last summer and spent the spring season with the University of Tennessee Martin as a transfer from MSOE.

Michek is also a left-hander, while Klug throws from the right side.

Michek pitched 56 innings for Augustana (S.D.) during the spring. He posted a 4-1 record and had three saves while allowing 52 hits and posting an ERA of 2.88. He struck out 51 batters, walked 17 and allowed 11 extra-base hits.

Klug spent the spring with North Iowa Area Community College and had a 2-3 record while starting 12 games. He pitched 52 innings, allowed 50 hits, struck out 38 batters and walked 33 while compiling an ERA of 4.85.

Outfielder Carson Hornung from the University of South Carolina, infielder Jordan Donahue from the University of Kansas and catcher Mac Danford from Tennessee Martin are among the prominent returning players from last summer.

Hornung batted .317 and hit three home runs in addition to leading the team with 13 doubles and ranking second with 28 RBI. Donahue batted .250 with 13 RBI and Danford .246 with 14 RBI.