HOLMEN — Tyler Church stood behind the 18th green at Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course and accepted congratulations and discussed the day's events with fellow competitors from the La Crosse County men's amateur golf tournament.

Church was a couple of hours removed from making the turn on the final round and knowing he had to make some big shots if he wanted to win the tournament for a second straight time.

"I think I was three (shots) down because Marcus (Williamson) was playing pretty well," Church said of the scenario after the first nine holes of Sunday's final round. "I knew I had to get something going."

He wasted little time with a birdie on No. 11. Church then followed that up with birdies at No. 13 and No. 16 to take control of the lead and held it until the end of the day.

Church's 2-under-par 68 on Sunday was enough to overcome Williamson and finish with a one-shot victory over Williamson. His two-day score of 141 was also three shots better than third-place Jake Dunn and four better fourth-place Paul Williamson in the championship flight.

James DeBoer and Drew Schroeder tied for fifth place at 146.

Church, who entered the day in a three-way tie for third place behind co-leaders Marcus Williamson and Tom McClintock, made those three birdies on the back nine stand up in a tournament that begin with a 2-over 73 at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Saturday.

A solid tee shot led to an approach that left Church 5 feet away for a birdie on No. 11, and he landed his approach on 13 behind the pin.

"(On) 16 is pretty short, but with the pin (placement) I decided to hit driver, and I put it by the green, but I was in the green-side bunker," Church said. "I usually like being in bunkers better than the rough, but I put that one within 4 feet and got that (birdie)."

Church, who said he's been golfing a couple of times a week, also had a good two-shot finish that resulted in a par on 14 to keep him moving along. He finished the tournament with eight birdies and eight bogeys.

Marcus Williamson had a tough start to the back nine and lost control of the lead with bogeys at 11, 12 and 13. He matched Church's birdie at 16 and shot par on 18 to pick up one stroke and claim secure second place.

Dunn had three birdies and two bogeys during Sunday's round to make a jump after opening with a 75 on Saturday. He shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday.

FIRST FLIGHT: Rahn Pischke matched the 75 he shot a Cedar Creek with another at Drugan's to win the first flight by two shots over a pair of competitors.

Pischke's 75 tied Jim Socha for Sunday's low round in the flight and left him at 150. Jon Strangstalien and Bill Feehan finished at 152 after finishing Saturday's round at 75,. which tied them with Pischke for second place.

Blaine Mason, whose 74 was good for the first-round lead, finished fourth at 153. Socha, Jared Gendron, Sam Przywojski and Bruce Lindseth tied for fifth place at 155.

Pischke had three birdies on the front nine of Sunday's round, but a double bogey on No. 6 kept him from dipping under par.

NET FLIGHT: Monte Jacobson shot a two-day 140 and finished one shot better than Scott Strozinsky in a flight that concluded Sunday at Cedar Creek.

Jacobson opened with a 64 at Drugan's and came back with a 76 at Cedar Creek. Strozinski made up eight shots from Saturday and took a lead after the first nine holes on Sunday, but Jacobson was better on the final two holes for the win.

Kevin Seidel was third (142), Daren Simms fourth (144) and Andrew Lamprecht and Robert Cagle fifth (146).