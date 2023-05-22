TREMPEALEAU — Holmen High School boys golf coach Mitch Gault and his team have eyed shooting under 300 the last few times out on the course, including Monday.

With a birdie putt from junior Luke Taebel on the 18th hole at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course on Monday, the Vikings finished the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska regional at 299 to claim the regional title.

“It’s something we set out to do and the boys worked really hard for it,” Gault said of the championship. “Breaking 300 is something we’ve done for the last couple of weeks and I hope we continue to do it.”

Onalaska finished second at 314 with senior Colin Comeau’s 72 tying him with Taebel for the regional medalist. Taebel may have saved himself a share of the top spot with a tremendous recovery off a bad tee-shot on 18th.

After escaping the rough, Taebel’s third shot bounced and rolled to about a foot from the hole. He finished with four on the par five on the ensuing putt.

“I had to keep it lower on the second shot,” Taebel said. “I was just trying to cover the bunkers but unfortunately I hit pretty far behind the ball and it got maybe a foot ahead of the bunker. I didn’t have a great lie but I knew the green was hard all day and it would roll out. Just trying to hit our spot and it came out exactly how I wanted to.”

Taebel started off slow and sat at three-over through six holes, but recovered to shoot just one-over and two shots off his MVC tournament score on the same course last week.

“After I started, I knew there were holes I could still take advantage of,” Taebel said. “I was just kind of holding on to make par on the hard holes and take advantage of the birdie holes when I could. I’d say that was the key to success today.”

Comeau’s day started out the opposite, getting a birdie on hole two and finishing the front nine tied for first at 35. A bogey on the 15th hole put Comeau one-over of the back nine.

Wisconsin Rapids finished third at 324 to advance to sectionals while Tomah grabbed the last transfer spot at fourth while shooting 328. Senior Jake Berry shot 79 for Tomah’s best performance.

The Timberwolves beat out Sparta by three shots for the transfer spot. Sparta senior Brock Connelly finished tied for ninth at 78.

La Crosse Central/Logan finished seventh (353) with sophomore Maddox Herlitzke earning the top individual score of the non-qualifying teams.

Herlitzke finished fourth at 75 with him, Connelly and a pair of Baraboo golfers — Tyler Poker (78) and Adam Janssen (82) — moving on to the sectionals as individuals.

The teams and individuals advancing will play in the Waunakee sectional at The Meadows of Six Mile Creek next week. They’ll be matching up with teams from the Madison Memorial regional, a stacked group of state title contenders.

“There’s not much we can control,” Gault said. “We know what’s ahead of us, but all we can do is shoot and do the best we can do. Control what we can control.”

Middleton, Madison Memorial, Waunakee and Madison West were the teams to advance from the regional at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.