WEST SALEM — Logan High School senior Avin Smith won four events and Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius each won three events at the WIAA Division 2 West Salem regional Monday.

Logan had the highest team score for the boys at 169 points while West Salem’s girls had a division best 157 team points.

Smith swept the hurdles events, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.8 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.74 seconds. Smith also won the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet and 1 1/2 inches.

Smith was joined by fellow senior Dominic Kreiling, junior Isaac Trohkimoinen and sophomore Jackob Hackbarth to win the 400-meter relay in 1:32.01. Kreiling won the 800-meter run (2:01.51) and senior Eli Reynolds won the long jump for the Rangers (20-2.75).

Conzemius — the defending champion in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash — dominated in each event with a sweep of the 100 (11.15) and the 200 (22.09). Conzemius joined junior David Malin, senior Jackson Flottmeyer and freshman Logan Becker to win the 100 relay in 44 seconds.

The Panthers boys won a pair of relay events — the 200 and 800 — and junior Alex Clements won the 400-meter dash (54.76).

Arcadia took a pair of titles in the field thanks to two sophomores. Ted Teske won the high jump (5-10) and Trey Lyga won the discus throw (149-01).

Seniors Jaden Hammes and Anna McConkey each qualified for both the shot put and discus throw for the West Salem girls. Hammes won the shot put (36-2.5) with McConkey finishing runner-up (34-2.5).

Freshman Hayden Rohde advanced in both the 100 (18.23) and 300 (52.94) hurdles. The West Salem relay of senior Alena Donahue was joined by sophomores Kennedy Garbers, Mia Olson and Faith Minard for a win in the 800 (10:12.92). Olson won the 1600-meter run (5:46.66) and finished second in the 800 (2:31.00). Donahue won the 3200 with a time of 12:25.51.

Arcadia junior Casdi Pehler took three titles in the field. Pehler won the high jump (5-2), the pole vault (12-0) and discus throw (120-4).

The Aquinas girls qualified for all four relay events with a pair of wins. Freshmen Alaina Elias and Alexa Myre, senior Autumn Passehl and junior Maddie Murphy claimed the 200 (1:47.79). Seniors Autumn Passehl and Sara Gyllander were joined by Murphy and Myre to win the 400 (4:11.02).

Senior Gretta Gyllander won the long jump (15-6.5) and qualified for the high jump.

Junior Julie Yang was hot on the track for the Logan girls’ team, winning the 100 meter dash (12.98) and the 100 (51.60 with juniors Liberty Sprain, Aalliyah Hamilton and freshman Maddie Cornett). The Rangers also qualified for the 200 and 800 relays.

G-E-T senior Jordan Stanislowski won the triple jump (33-4.25) and junior Adrianna Rotering gave the Red Hawks a track win in the 800 (2:26.9). Junior Elli Gold qualified for both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.

Prairie du Chien regional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Sophomore Black Thiry won four events for the Blackhawks in their home regional.

Thiry swept the 110 hurdles (15.6) and 300 hurdles (40.88) and then won both the long jump (21-2) and triple jump (43-0.5) in the field.

Sophomore Tannah Radloff won the girls 300 hurdles in 47.58 seconds, just a hundredth of a second ahead of second. Radloff, senior Tegan Radloff, junior Madi Fisher and senior Shayla Straka won the 400-meter relay (4:09.42).

Portage regionals

PORTAGE — Freshman Alana Christianson won the girls 100 hurdles (16.56) and 300 hurdles (50.17) for Viroqua. Christianson won the 400-relay with sophomore Reid Brown, junior Hailey Dregne and senior Linnea Peterson in 4:20.66.

On the boys side, sophomore Isaac Pratt qualified for four events in total. Pratt finished in the top four in the triple jump, long jump, 200-relay and 400-relay.