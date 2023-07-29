The next youth basketball skills camp from Winona-based Authentic Hoops will feature coaching from a Winona native that is now playing professional ball.

Eden Nibbelink, who is about to embark on her second season of professional basketball in Europe, will be a guest coach for the sixth through ninth grade age group during the three-day tournament from August 7 through August 9 at Saint Mary’s University’s RAC gym.

Campers from third through fifth grade will be on the court from 12:30 to 2:30 each day, while the sixth through ninth grade group will go from 3:30 to 5:30 on each of the camp’s three days.

Besides the guest coach Nibbelink, local varsity coaches and former college players lead the camp.

Campers should bring their own basketball, water fountains are available.

To register, visit AuthenticHoops.com