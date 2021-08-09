Spring Grove holding public meetings about future development

SPRING GROVE, Minn-- The Spring Grove 2030 committee held its first series of community workshops on July 14, with a total of 60 people in attendance. The three workshops held throughout the day provided an opportunity for community members to discuss the town’s current assets and ideas for development as Spring Grove looks to the future.

The community engagement process is being led by design and planning firm RSP Architects, which will hold two more community workshop days on Aug.16 and Sept. 16. Each workshop will build off the previous ones, so attendees are encouraged to return to the subsequent workshops and new attendees are also welcome to join even if they couldn’t make it to the first session.

Spring Grove 2030 is an initiative led by a group of volunteers representing the school, local government, businesses, faith communities, nonprofit organizations, and more. Spring Grove 2030 is working with the community to look at big questions for community planning, such as

● What does Spring Grove look like in 2030?

● How can we make downtown even more vibrant?

● What will the school and community need to best serve its students and attract more families to live here?