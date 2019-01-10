The Coulee Region Old Time Music Association will host a benefit square dance for the La Crosse School District String Music Program from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Concordia Ballroom.
The dance generates funds for instruments, instrument repair and sheet music.
Tim Jenkins will teach and call the dances, and no previous experience or skill is required. Bring a partner, or come alone.
The 25-member River City String Band will lead off the evening. Most will be playing fiddle, but there will be a few on cello and a couple on stand-up bass. Their instructors are Beth Becker and Jesse McDonald.
They will be followed the Coulee Region Old Time Music Association String Band, which includes Chuck Lee, Kristen Young, Betsy Knowles, Ralph Knudson, Dan Brodrick, Dave Skoloda, Lisa Marchel and Kyle Humfeld.
Admission to the family-friendly event is $7, and children younger than 10 get in free.
The Coulee Region Old Time Music Association is a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of old time music.
