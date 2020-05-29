Squeezed over potential lost year

Other up-and-coming umpires could get squeezed.

“I wouldn’t necessarily put it on COVID,” Saluga said.

“There are guys who say every March, ’I’ll give it my all this year, see where I’m at, and that might be it,” he said. “Interests change, life situations change. A job opportunity, someone gets engaged, a pregnancy. I respect the guys who’ve chosen to walk away.”

At 27, he’s got two college degrees in the math field. Saluga also has worked four leagues in four seasons.

“I could get a job in the field of statistics, in data,” he said. “The way I look at it, none of those things have an expiration date. This does. Right now, umpiring is still a passion.”

The path to becoming one of MLB’s 76 full-time umps is daunting. Many at the top of the profession remember a day in Billings or Bluefield when they were at a crossroads — the long drives for a two-person crew in the lower levels, working most every day for salaries in the range of $2,000-$4,000 per month, the overwhelming odds take their toll.

“We’ve discussed that,” said former big league ump Dusty Dellinger, the director of umpire development for minor league baseball. “I understand the difficulties and challenges these guys face.”