SRX to reward driver skills, smarts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The car will definitely not be the star this summer in the Superstar Racing Experience, which has been formatted for drivers to showcase their skills using what series co-founder Ray Evernham calls “old-school tools.”

The good old steering wheel, gas pedal and brake pedal.

“With this format, you not only have to be the fastest driver, but you’ve got to be the smartest driver, too,” added Tony Stewart, who co-founded SRX and will also drive one of the cars this summer.

SRX disclosed the format it will use Thursday to The Associated Press when the all-star series launches this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut on June 12 for the first of six Saturday night short-track races across the country.

Each event will consist of two timed 15-minute heat races followed by a 100-lap feature at every track except Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin, where the event will be extended by 50 laps because the track is only a quarter-mile oval.

The first heat will be lined up by a random draw and the second heat will be set by inverting the finishing order from the first heat. The starting lineup for the feature will be set by the finishing order of the second heat.