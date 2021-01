St. Charles School will host a drive-thru pancake breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at 707 Eagle St., Genoa.

A cost of $5 will include two buttermilk or blueberry pancakes, two slices of ham, scrambled eggs and a single serve white or chocolate milk. Extra pancakes are $0.50 each.

Text or call to preorder or on day-of at 608-780-1148.

