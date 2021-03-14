St. Joseph Cathedral restoration kicks off with hopes of repairing both building and parish

In the Marion Chapel, where Mar-Pohl said he was amazed by the details, crews will replace the gold leaf that currently decorates the vaulted ceilings.

The gold leaf, which is like a microscopic foil, has been “minimally” damaged from a leaky roof, but is unsalvageable because of its intricacy. The leaks and plaster will be repaired, and new gold leaf will be applied.

Mar-Pohl, who specializes in technical and historic restorations and said he has been to different cathedrals around the world, said all of his past work has led him to this project.

“It’s no one thing, it’s the everythingness of this place,” he said.

“Every nook and cranny, every bit and part, and then you expand that out to the whole,” Mar-Pohl said. “It was all designed with one vision, and so discovering that vision as we have researched its restoration has lead to the discovery of just minute details that are like, ‘my goodness, they thought of this.’ And they executed it and they did so in a world class way.”

“It’s everywhere you go, it’s back corners and restrooms — it all belongs,” he said.