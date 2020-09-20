St. Mary’s Distiilery makes its debut with brandy, rum and scenic views

CASHTON, Wis. — The tasting room in the new St. Mary’s Distillery, on St. Mary’s Ridge seven miles east of Cashton, is offering cocktails made with its own rum and brandy, along with scenic views of nearby valleys, trees and fields.
Kory and Melissa Revels of rural Sparta opened the craft distillery’s tasting room on Sept. 5, which also was Kory’s 40th birthday, on the 224-acre ridge-top farm that they bought in 2010.
The tasting room occupies the upper level of the red barn with a galvanized steel roof that Kory built over the past two years in his spare time. He’s a carpenter by trade and spends most of his time building homes. Melissa also works full time as a nurse practitioner at Gundersen Health System’s Sparta clinic.
The tasting room is open to the public one day a week — from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays — year-round. Additional hours or events are available by appointment.
“We would do private small events by appointment,” Melissa said. “Such as business meetings, holiday parties, bridal showers, that kind of thing.”
Besides cocktails made with the distillery’s rum and brandy, the tasting room serves soda pop — including Spring Grove Soda Pop and Coca-Cola products. And it offers three kinds of appetizers: meat and cheese trays, meat and cheese sticks, and pretzel tubs. The distillery also sells souvenir T-shirts and hats.
The rum and brandy is made in the production area on the barn’s lower level. Kory plans to step up production in the coming months, hoping that St. Mary’s Distillery can begin selling bottles of its rum and brandy on the premises next spring. The distillery might eventually also wholesale its spirits to area retailers.
“Currently, we’re not selling any bottles and we’re not distributing, just because our production is so small,” Kory said. “I want everybody to have a taste and to be able to come here” for cocktails. “Hopefully after this winter, we’ll be able to sell bottles” of spirits at the distillery.
The distillery might eventually expand into making more kinds of spirits. Although, Melissa said, “Most distilleries only make one or two products.”
Kory said the couple began thinking five years ago about building a distillery. “It was something that always intrigued me. I thought it would be neat” and craft distilleries seemed to be a growing industry, he said.
Once they decided to open a distillery, Kory said, “We were always going to do brandy, because Wisconsin drinks a lot of brandy.” He and Melissa decided to also make rum. “We picked that up because we went to Key West (in Florida) a couple times and liked the drinks” made with rum, he said.
“And we don’t want to do the same (products) as everyone else,” Melissa added. “There’s not a lot of people who make rum around here.”
The distillery makes brandy from grape concentrate, and it makes rum from sugar cane juice and molasses.
Kory and Melissa, who have three children ages 3 to 13, both grew up on farms in the Sparta area.
They bought the rural Cashton farm “because it was beautiful and as an investment,” Kory said. “I always wanted a farm on a dead-end road.” He and Melissa rent out the land to a nearby farmer, and the Revels family relaxes in and near the farm house when they have free time. “The kids run around and play in the yard,” Kory said. “We have cook-outs and basically it’s grown from there.”
“It’s peaceful; it’s quiet out here,” Melissa said.
And it’s scenic.
Large picture windows on the east side of the distillery’s tasting room offer an impressive view of nearby valleys, trees and fields.
The tasting room’s white oak floor was made by local Amish, and the panels on the walls are refurbished boards from an old granary on the farm. Table tops rest on old bourbon barrels that Kory and Melissa bought. Customers also can sit at picnic tables in shaded areas outside the barn. The owners plan to add an outdoor patio next year.
Hanging near the tasting room’s bar are large photos of a few local farmsteads and a former nearby bar and restaurant.
“I like seeing the reaction on people’s faces as they come in,” Melissa said of the distillery’s customers. “They really like the atmosphere and they’re blown away by the view.”
The distillery has drawn customers from throughout the Coulee Region. And some have come from much farther away, such as a Massachusetts resident who was visiting friends in the area.
