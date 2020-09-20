St. Mary’s Distillery makes its debut with brandy, rum and scenic views

The rum and brandy is made in the production area on the barn’s lower level. Kory plans to step up production in the coming months, hoping that St. Mary’s Distillery can begin selling bottles of its rum and brandy on the premises next spring. The distillery might eventually also wholesale its spirits to area retailers.

“Currently, we’re not selling any bottles and we’re not distributing, just because our production is so small,” Kory said. “I want everybody to have a taste and to be able to come here” for cocktails. “Hopefully after this winter, we’ll be able to sell bottles” of spirits at the distillery.

The distillery might eventually expand into making more kinds of spirits. Although, Melissa said, “Most distilleries only make one or two products.”

Kory said the couple began thinking five years ago about building a distillery. “It was something that always intrigued me. I thought it would be neat” and craft distilleries seemed to be a growing industry, he said.

Once they decided to open a distillery, Kory said, “We were always going to do brandy, because Wisconsin drinks a lot of brandy.” He and Melissa decided to also make rum. “We picked that up because we went to Key West (in Florida) a couple times and liked the drinks” made with rum, he said.