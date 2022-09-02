 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska to hold 'Blue Mass'

St Patrick Parish will celebrate its 4th annual Blue Mass to recognize and appreciate the humble and many sacrifices of our region’s first responders at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. The Blue Mass includes prayers and a blessing for those who safeguard our communities daily and without fail. A first responder procession, bagpipes, and other special music will also be woven into the Mass.

The first Blue Mass was held on Sept. 29, 1934, when 1,100 police and firemen dressed in blue uniforms marched into St Patrick Church in Washington, D.C. Since then, the Blue Mass has become a tradition throughout the nation and has expanded to include all first responders (police, fire, EMS, and 911 dispatchers).

Participating first responders are requested to wear their uniforms, if applicable, and should arrive 30 minutes early. All are welcome.

