CADOTT — The Stanley-Boyd football team wants to play fast.

Friday night it was the points that came quickly in the second quarter as a 23-point frame sparked the Orioles in a 44-28 win over Cadott to open the season.

Three touchdowns in the final eight-plus minutes turned a deficit into a three-score halftime lead for Stanley-Boyd on the way to the victory.

It was Cadott scoring first in the second when Conner Roth bulled his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal to break an 8-all tie and give the Hornets a 14-8 lead. But the lead lasted 18 seconds of game time as Madden Mahr took the ensuing kickoff at his own 19-yard line, faked an end around and making defenders miss while running up the left sideline all the way for an 81-yard kickoff return for a score. Landon Karlen added the 2-point conversion to give the Orioles their first lead at 16-14 with 8:16 left to half.

“We’ve talked for years that when things are going our way we score in bursts and that really came to be in the end of the first and into the second quarter where we were able to get some back-to-back big, explosive plays," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "The whole idea with our tempo is we’re trying to play fast so the (opposing) team can’t regroup and Cadott did a great job playing defense and offense and it was a tough fought football game.”

The Stanley-Boyd defense came through with a turnover deep in Cadott territory on the next drive to set up the second score. Chase Sturm registered a strip sack on Cadott quarterback Jordan Peters with Robert Poole pouncing on the loose ball at the Hornets eight. From there it only took one play for Landon Karlen to break around the right side and into the end zone with a scoring run. A broken play on the 2-point conversation attempt still ended in points as Carter Isenberger found Cole Brenner for two to push the lead to 24-14 with 6:45 to half.

Cadott moved into Stanley-Boyd territory on its next drive before one of Storm Tiry's three tackles for loss in the first half helped thwart a Hornets threat. The Orioles reached into their bag of tricks on the final drive of the first half. Facing a fourth and 12 from their own 48, Stanley-Boyd rolled the dice and went for it. A jet sweep to the right turned into a reverse back to the left in the hands of Mahr, who had blockers in front and open space to race 45 yards down to the Cadott seven.

One play later Jake LaGrander bullied his way up the middle for a 7-yard score, breaking through an attempted tackle on his way to the end zone with 1:19 remaining to cap the frantic stretch.

“You’ve got to take chances. We’re not a good enough coaching staff to sit on our hands play conservative all the time," Koenig said with a smile. "Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t and fortunately we have a number of guys that can make big plays and Madden was able to take it to a big gain and there were some nice blocks out here for him too.”

Those three scores in the final two thirds of the second loomed large in an otherwise even ballgame.

Mahr added his second touchdown of the game on the final play of the third quarter, snagging a go ball from Isenberger after getting behind the Hornets secondary and racing 88 yards for the score to send the game into the fourth at a 37-14 Stanley-Boyd advantage.

Cadott lost four fumbles in the game with the third coming early in the fourth, setting up Rudy Kletsch's second touchdown run of the day, a 13-yarder to get the score to 44-14. Kletsch opened the Stanley-Boyd scoring with a 10-yard run to tie the game at eight late in the first quarter.

“That’s Stanley right?" Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said of Stanley-Boyd's quick-strike ability. "They’ve got a lot of kids, they run hurry up. They got some speed on their team. We knew they did. We just needed to pound a little harder without the mistakes and we think it could’ve been a different game.”

Peters connected with Nolan Blum for a 21-yard touchdown pass and Easton Goodman added a 4-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left to help the Hornets cut the deficit to two scores late. Roth scored the first two touchdowns for Cadott, opening the scoring on the team's second drive of the game with a touchdown from three yards out.

“We got things going," Goettl said. "It just comes down to our mistakes we made.”

Goodman finished with 107 yards on 20 carries while Axel Tegels caught a 44-yard pass from Peters, who completed 5-of-11 passes for 115 yards. Last year was a memorable one for the Hornets, who finished 7-4 with the team's first playoff win since 2003. Led by a large senior class, the team is eyeing another strong season in the Dunn-St. Croix and will look to battle back next Friday when Cadott heads for Pittsville.

“Our guys didn’t quit," Goettl said. "We showed we can still be very physical in the run game.”

Mahr's 45-yard run led the Orioles on the ground with Kletsch adding 32 yards and two scores. Isenberger was 9-for-16 with 162 passing yards with Mahr accounting for four of those catches and 139 of those receiving yards. Stanley-Boyd finishes up nonconference play next Friday at Oriole Park against Marathon.

“We’re always focused on getting better and this wasn’t the best version we could play," Koenig said. "Cadott was a great team that made us have to play a lot harder than our guys probably were used to in practice and it was a great first test. But we’ve got to get a lot better to be competitive in the Cloverbelt and our guys have worked hard and they have experience and sometimes the ball just needs to bounce your way and that happened for us tonight.

"Those fumbles bounced right to some of our guys. That makes a huge difference.”

