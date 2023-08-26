STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team's effort on offense was worth the wait on Friday evening.

The Orioles improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 50-6 nonconference victory over Marathon on Friday evening at Orioles Park. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes due to inclement weather moving through the area. But once the skies cleared the Orioles came to life, tallying 516 yards of total offense and 26 points in the first half.

Landon Karlen finished with 190 yards rushing on 10 carries including scoring runs of 94 and 11 yards. Carter Isenberger and Rudy Kletsch added 47 and 46 rushing yards, respectively, as the Orioles ran for 348 yards overall. Isenberger was also 8 of 10 for 135 yards and scoring tosses to Caleb Westrom and Madden Mahr. Daniel Person opened the scoring through the air with his 12-yard scoring pass to Mahr, who finished with a team-high 78 receiving yards on five catches. Carson Hodowanic snagged a score for the Stanley-Boyd defense with a 61-yard interception return in the third quarter and Person ran for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Underwood had 131 receiving yards on six catches for Marathon (1-1).

Pittsville 40, Cadott 26

At Pittsville, the Hornets ran for nearly 400 yards but fell to the Panthers in a nonconference battle.

Easton Goodman had a team-high 194 rushing yards and two scores for Cadott (0-2). Warren Bowe added 66 yards as the Hornets finished with 377 rushing yards as a team. Jordan Peters ran for a score and threw a touchdown to Axel Tegels in defeat.

Athens 44, Cornell 0

At Cornell, the Bluejays scored 28 points in the first quarter of an 8-man shutout victory.

Kamden Zamke ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in helping Athens grab an early lead. Evin Passehl added two rushing scores for the Bluejays (1-0).

Noah Cripe ran for 18 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards for Cornell (0-1).

Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0

At Gilman, the Pirates jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter in an 8-man shutout.

Touchdown runs for Tony Syryczuk and Troy Duellman and a safety in the first quarter staked the Pirates to an 18-0 lead after the first quarter. Dawson Krizan, Alex Copenhaver and Henry Syryczuk scored on the ground for the Pirates in the second quarter to go into halftime in front 54-0.

Thorp 78, Prairie Farm 46

At Thorp, the Cardinals prevailed in an 8-man shootout victory over the Panthers.

Volleyball

Bloomer 4-0 after day one in Whitewater

At Whitewater, the Blackhawks won all four matchups on the first day of the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open.

Bloomer beat Kenosha St. Joseph (25-6, 25-15), Jefferson (25-14, 25-14), Platteville (25-17, 25-13) and Monona Grove (23-25, 25-15, 11-15).

Katlyn Jones led the Blackhawks with 31 kills. CC Seibel had 28 kills, Mazi Day added 16 and Isabel Rubenzer finished with 15. Amelia Herrick had a team-high 75 assists while Jones had 25 digs, followed by 24 for Seibel and 22 by Addison Pecha.

Girls Tennis

Chi-Hi's 0-2 at Wausau West

At Wausau, the Cardinals fell in a pair of 6-1 duals at the Wausau West invite.

Chi-Hi fell to Wisconsin Rapids 6-1 and Madison Memorial 6-1. Against Wisconsin Rapids, Jillian Wik earned a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles and against Madison Memorial the No. 3 doubles team of Emma McIlquham and Olivia Butak picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory.