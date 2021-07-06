Stanley Cup Finals: `Crazy' Canadiens familiar with staring down adversity

MONTREAL — During a season that has been anything but normal for Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens interim coach finds it somehow apt his team is flying into a potential hurricane for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s no surprise anymore,” Ducharme said Tuesday before the Canadiens boarded a flight for Tampa, Florida, which just happens to be near the projected path of Elsa, the tropical storm and potential hurricane churning along in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s been crazy,” he added. “But we’re a crazy bunch of guys in here, and we’re going to take that challenge.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night, which was supposed to be after the worst of the storm hits Tampa. Asked about the potential of postponing the game, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by the league “will make a call when we have to” on rescheduling the game.

Canada’s Olympic men’s ski team, which included the likes of “Jungle” Jim Hunter, Steve Podborski and Ken Read, in the 1970s and early ’80s was once billed as the “Crazy Canucks” because of the risks they’d take in order to win on the slopes.