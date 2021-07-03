Stanley Cup: Kucherov leads Lightning to verge of back-to-back Cup titles

“That line is good, but I think they have been scoring on all four lines, so I don’t think it’s a matter of one player or one line right now,” coach Dominique Ducharme said. “I’m not saying that we’re doing a perfect job right now on him.”

Not even close to perfect.

Kucherov had another goal and assist in a 6-3 win in Game 3 Friday that kept open the possibility of a sweep. Afterward, he was more eager to talk about the team’s success than his own.

“We have game plan, right, and everybody’s buying in and everybody’s doing their job,” Kucherov said. “And when everybody’s doing their job, it makes it easier and we all play a full 60 minutes the right way and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Kucherov is averaging 18 minutes a game and playing at an elite level despite not skating a single game between the 2020 Cup clincher in the Edmonton bubble Sept. 29 and the first game of the first round May 16. While there have been complaints about Tampa Bay stashing Kucherov and his $9.5 million salary cap hit on long-term injured reserve all season and activating him for the playoffs when the cap is not in effect, the NHL investigated and found no impropriety with taking advantage of that loophole.