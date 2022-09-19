State bragging rights on the line

Isaiah Mullens is looking to score some bragging rights this week.

The University of Wisconsin senior defensive end is one of seven Ohio natives on the Badgers' roster and one of three who hails from Columbus. That contingent will be making a homecoming Saturday when UW (2-1) faces No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) in the teams’ Big Ten opener at Ohio Stadium.

Mullens has heard for years from family members and friends in Columbus that they root for his success, not UW's. Mullens hopes those are one in the same Saturday.

“I'm like, I don't care what you say, I love where I'm at,” Mullens said. "It's all out of love, it's not like for real or resent. But they always say to me, 'I'm a fan of you, not your team.’”

It'll be a significant upset if Mullens and the Badgers can topple Ohio State. It would mark UW's first win over the Buckeyes since 2010, UW's first win over an opponent ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll since 2016 and Ohio State's first Big Ten conference loss at home since 2015.

Ohio is a talent-rich state at the high school level, producing five five-star and 42 four-star prospects in the 2020-23 classes, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. No Ohioan on the UW roster received a scholarship offer from Ohio State, according to 247Sports' database, adding an element of payback to Saturday's proceedings.

Almost all of the Badgers' Ohio natives are playing or have played key roles for UW in their careers. Mullens is in his second year starting on the defensive line, and fellow ends Rodas Johnson (Columbus) and James Thompson Jr. (Cincinnati) are significant pieces to a group helping the Badgers hold opponents to 76 yards rushing per game, which ranks 13th in the FBS.

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson (Akron) is the first edge rusher off the bench and had his best game of the season last week with four total pressures. Quarterback Chase Wolf (Cincinnati) has been the backup for two seasons and would've been this year had he not injured his knee the last week of training camp. He was looking forward to playing in a stadium where he won a state championship at St. Xavier High School. Wide receiver Markus Allen (Dayton) has 45 yards on four catches this season and has found a role in the offense as a redshirt freshman.

That they had to find their Big Ten football opportunity somewhere other than their home-state school adds some motivation this week, but Thompson said he was happy to find a college home that valued him.

“I wasn't a big fan of Ohio State,” he said. “I actually didn't like them that much because it was that like standard narrative, like a factory in my eyes. I've never been a really big fan of Ohio State.”

Thompson is hoping he'll get a chance to match up with OSU tackle Paris Johnson, a five-star prospect who 247Sports ranked the top player out of Ohio and a top-10 player in the nation. Their high schools didn't play each other outside of a preseason scrimmage.

“And I always wanted to go against him to see how it goes,” Thompson said. “Now I got a chance this year against Ohio State. … I've been waiting for this day.”

The Buckeyes have been consistently excellent throughout these players' lives, with two national championships and just one losing season since 2000. But OSU fandom didn't stick for some of UW's Ohioans despite the deep following around the state. Allen originally committed to Michigan — fighting words in his hometown — before choosing UW, so he's used to catching heat back home.

“I heard it all,” Allen said. “It's just a little different. Really Ohio State, it's really just like everybody that's in Ohio, there are some MAC schools and everything, but everybody in Ohio is usually a diehard Ohio State fan.”

Breaking UW's eight-game losing streak at Ohio Stadium is top of mind for the Badgers. Doing so would mean contenting with one of the most talented offenses in the country and scoring on a defense that's allowed 14.3 points per game this season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. UW's Ohioans being able to puff their chests a bit the next time they spend time at home would be a cherry on top.

“That’s home for me,” Johnson said. “Just being able to win at home and have those rights when I go home, I won’t have to worry about somebody saying, 'Oh, you go to Wisconsin? Aw.' It could be, 'I go to Wisconsin,' and not worry about it.”