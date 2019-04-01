The state of Wisconsin will contribute $73,200 to update planning documents at Bloyer Field in Tomah. The documents include an airport layout plan set and associated reports.
According to Stacey Miller, project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, the planning documents are the first step the city must take to access state aid for future airport development projects.
The total cost of the project is $91,500 with the city contributing the remaining $18,300.
The engineering for the planning documents began in February and is expected to be complete in October.
Airport improvement projects are administered through the DOT Bureau of Aeronautics. Bloyer Field is one of 97 facilities included in the Wisconsin State Airport System Plan, which makes it eligible for state funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.