State Representative District 26A: Gene Pelowski Jr.

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Family: Parents Gene and Mary Pelowski, Wife Deb Pelowski, Sons Gene Paul and Ryan James Pelowski, Grandchildren Abigail Marie Pelowski and Nicholas Robert Pelowski

"Education: Bachelor of Science and Masters of Education, Winona State University

"Occupations: High School Teacher, Golf Professional, State Representative, Adjunct College Faculty

"Political Party: Democratic Farmer Labor Party"

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"The only major House Conference Committee to complete its work this Session and be signed into law was the Conference Committee Representative Gene Pelowski Chaired that paid the Federal Government back the $2.7 billion Minnesota borrowed for Unemployment Insurance during the Pandemic. Paying the $2.7 billion back prevented taxing Minnesota’s businesses the $2.7 billion. This Conference Committee also contained the $500 million bonus for Minnesota’s Pandemic Front Line Workers that was paid out this October."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"To pass the Tax Bill agreed to by the House and Senate in Conference Committee in May 2022 that repealed the tax on Social Security. Enact legislation to address the need for stability in the programs that serve the Disability Community such as Winona’s Home and Community Options. This includes the need for Personal Care Attendants. Use the Record Surplus with one third going to tax cuts, one third addressing pressing needs and one third going into the Reserve."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"That elected officials should work for and with the constituents who elect them."