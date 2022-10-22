State Representative District 26A: Stephen J. Doerr

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Stephen J. Doerr, Republican Endorsed Candidate for State Representative, HD 26A

"Married, Husband to Maria del Rosario, father to nine children, grandfather to one, one of nine brothers and a Catholic in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

"MAI and BA from Saint Mary’s University of Winona, MN

"Educational Administration from University of Houston-Victoria, TX

"Graduate studies incorporating Science in Mathematics, UTSA, Texas.

"Served community needs at Dorothy Day House, Rochester, MN; Knights of Columbus, Lions, Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Robotics Club."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"Best candidate for this seat as I bring a working class perspective as a true representative that my opponent having been in for 36 years can not provide. I, Stephen J. Doerr am not part of the current problems in government as my opponent has the failed voting record of defunding and disarming the police, blocked funding for increase in hospital beds for mentally ill and disabled along with DFL voted to prevent investigations into Fraud, Waste and Abuse. We need secure Borders and an end to irresponsible money printing that is causing inflation. Buying votes must be outlawed. We must stop importing drugs through open borders."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Top priority is to Restore Freedom to the Residents of HD 26A and all of Minnesota. This freedom includes: Health freedom, Safe public streets, economic freedom and education free of WOKE agenda of social experiments on children. Never again shall a tyrant dictator lockdown the citizens of Minnesota for months on end; Freedom will be guaranteed by the Legislature and a Minnesota bill of Rights! We are in the fight for our children’s future that can not be lost. Many lives have been sacrificed and families’ patience invested in so many wars and conflicts in order that our children and grandchildren may grow up with the same dreams and joys as our ancestors wanted for us! This fight can be won by supporting and electing sound conservatives."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Citizens' top concerns are Crime on the rise and Inflation is out of control. Most families have one major concern; Schools are failing children and off course with Social experimenting with children. Violent criminals must be kept off the streets as we restore law and order. Stop waste, fraud and abuse with oversight and punishment for deterrence. Parental rights must be respected and schools need to focus on literacy!"