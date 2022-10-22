State Senator District 26: Dan Wilson

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is Dan Wilson, and I’m the DFL candidate for State Senate here in the 26th District. I grew up in southwest Minnesota and graduated from Winona State University with a BS in biology and a minor in philosophy. After college, I lived in the Winona Catholic Worker house for years, where I helped people find housing, treatment, access to food, and helped provide emergency shelter when needed. I also spent two years in Arizona doing humanitarian relief work. Now I live with my spouse and young daughter on our farm north of Rushford, where I custom graze dairy cows."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"Here in southeastern Minnesota, we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. But too many of our neighbors are struggling to get by. We need public officials who know what our families are going through, and who are fighting to make our lives better, not just advancing their own political careers. That means expanding access and lowering costs for healthcare, including mental health and addiction treatment. It means quality public schools with small class sizes and well-resourced classrooms. And it means investment in rural communities—broadband in every home and farmhouse, equipped Emergency Medical Services, grants and low-cost loans to help farm businesses weather storms, and support for farmers to invest in their soil so that farming can be sustainable for generations. All this is possible with our current state budget. We just need a Senator who shares our values and priorities to make it happen."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"I know firsthand that it’s too hard for farmers to get by. Just last year, we had an extreme drought that crushed crop and livestock farmers like me and my neighbors. Instead of helping us out, my opponent and his allies in the Senate blocked $16 million in relief that we needed. That’s what happens when you don’t have any farmers in the Minnesota Senate — no one is looking out for our agricultural communities. My top priority would be more support for farmers and for rural Minnesotans. That means help when extreme weather hits, but also investment in farm businesses and rural Main Street economies to help our towns grow and thrive."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"I’ve talked with thousands of voters since we launched our campaign. One thing I hear every day, from LeRoy to La Crescent, are fears about reproductive rights being taken away by extremist politicians. I’ll address that concern directly: our state constitution defines abortion as a private medical decision between a patient and their doctor, and I will never restrict the right to abortion care. My opponent leads an extreme GOP Senate caucus that wants to ban abortion with no exceptions, and we’ve seen what happens in other states when Republicans take control of state legislatures. I also hear about rising costs — whether it’s input prices for farmers or just groceries and utility bills — and how folks are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why I support tax cuts for working people, not for the very rich and big corporations."