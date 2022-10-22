State Senator District 26: Eric Leitzen

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I moved to Canton when I was 14, went to high school in Mabel, ran a kitchen in Preston, went to college in Kenosha and came back to Bluff Country to start a family. I've worked in Special Education, bagged bread on third shift, and pumped out boat toilets since then. I know firsthand the working class experience and that's why I'm fighting so hard to Get Your Money Back. I'm running as a third party because the other two parties have to worry about donors and funding, so they'll never do what needs to be done and Tax the Rich, but I won't stop saying it. For 40 years you have worked harder and gotten less, but the rich are richer than ever. That is your money. You worked for it, but never got it. You deserve it."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I represent the people who will vote for this seat: regular, workaday people. We lost the farm back in the 80s and we've all been working our tails off ever since, just like you. I'm not going to St. Paul for me, I'm going there to Get Your Money Back. I'll admit, I used to be one of those types who thought if they played by the rules everything would be fine, but then I learned just how rigged the game was for folks like you, and I found out that the guy down the block isn't causing the problem, the guy in the mansion is. I am representing the struggling and the unheard of Bluff Country, the ones who have tried their hardest but are at the breaking point, and need someone to tell them it's not their fault and reach out a helping hand."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Taxing the Rich in order to Get Your Money Back. And it's not just more money in your pocket, either. I want to give you higher wages, lower rents, clean water, nutritious food, strong schools, safe shelter, universal healthcare, busted-up monopolies, local farms, better jobs, paid leave, and so much more. The rich are so unbelievably rich right now, and they got that way from skimming off the top of what should have been your wages for decades. Profits and productivity have gone up for 40 years, but why haven't wages kept pace? Are you working any harder, or any less? No. You deserve a better life, and a better chance, because it isn't your fault. You've been doing everything you can, and you deserve a better Senator than what you've currently got, one who will never stop fighting for you."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"People want their basic needs covered, and past that they either want government to leave them alone or let them do it on a local level. It's the government's job to provide things like healthcare, affordable housing, clean water, good roads, strong schools, safe food, and enough for everyone to live their best life, but it shouldn't be butting into their personal lives. That means allowing people to have guns to hunt, but it also means allowing people to grow what they want and enjoy what they want responsibly and respectfully. Once folks know they are taken care of, so many of these other problems melt away, which is something you won't hear from the two big parties who use those problems to line their pockets. When someone has a nice home and food in their belly, it's a lot harder for them to hate their neighbor. When we're all doing better, it'll make things better for everyone."