State Senator District 26: Jeremy Miller

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I was born and raised right here in Winona. My beautiful wife, Janel, and I have been married for 13 years and we have three boys (Drew-10, Luke & Tom-9). I’m a 2001 graduate of Winona Senior High School and earned an Associate Degree in accounting from Minnesota State College Southeast. I’m a small business owner and entrepreneur. In addition to serving in the Minnesota Senate, I’m an active volunteer in the community, including serving on the board of directors for the Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation and the Winona State University Warrior Club. I also serve on the Saint Mary’s University Cardinal Excellence Fund Advisory Board and the President’s Advisory Council at Minnesota State College Southeast. I enjoy spending time on the river, running, fishing with my boys, and coaching youth sports."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"When I first ran for the Senate, I did so because I wanted to help make a difference. My parents taught me important values like hard work, respect, and honesty. These are the values I bring with me to the Senate. My philosophy is simple: Listen and work together to get good things done for the people.

"This simple philosophy has proved to be successful and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, including lowering health insurance rates, record funding for schools, funding for more mental health services, tax relief for middle class families, veterans, small businesses, and farmers. We also increased funding for nursing homes, disability service providers, and mental health services. I ask for your vote so we can continue working together to help make southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority is permanent, ongoing tax relief. Gas and energy prices have soared. Food prices are skyrocketing. While Minnesotans struggle with stubbornly high inflation, and the government is over collecting from taxpayers, I support lower taxes for working Minnesotans, so you have more money in your pocket every paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year. I also support the full elimination of taxes on Social Security income. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still taxes Social Security benefits. It’s time to provide seniors this much deserved relief.

"Another priority is protecting taxpayer dollars. We must stop fraud, waste, and abuse in government. The most recent Feeding our Future fraud situation where $250 million was stolen from taxpayers and hungry children is unacceptable. The people of Minnesota deserve more accountability and transparency, and I will work to get it done."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"As I visit with folks around the district, people have made it clear. Record inflation is crushing family budgets and it's time to put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Minnesotans and seniors by cutting taxes and eliminating the tax on Social Security income.

"At a time when crime rates are at record highs, it's time to provide funding for more police officers and it’s time to get tough on crime by holding criminals accountable. If someone breaks the law, there should be consequences.

"And at a time when test scores are declining and 40% of students can’t read at grade level, it’s important every student has the best opportunities to be successful in the classroom and beyond. Rather than more onerous mandates and divisive political agendas, I support proven literacy programs for students and more opportunities for parents to be partners with educators in their child’s education."