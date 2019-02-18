There would be no individual or team gold waiting for them at the bottom of a Mount La Crosse ski slope named Spotlight, which dampened their spirit a bit.
But it certainly didn’t break it.
Max Grode and his Central/Logan teammates, as well as Nate Hagen and his Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem alpine ski team, were doing what they loved to do Monday afternoon – ski.
There would be no top-five, or even top-10 finish, for any area boys or girls skier, but there were some solid performances.
Take Grode, for example, as he finished 12th overall out of a 130-plus competitor field on the three-day, 44th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association (WIARA) State Ski & Snowboard Championships. Hagen, meanwhile, was 38th.
It was a few twists and turns away from a podium (top 3) finish, but that’s skiing. When you combine three events — Super G, slalom and giant slalom — over a two-day period with the top high school skiers in the state, it’s tough to be on top of your game, er skis, every run.
“I always try to have fun but I’m always trying to be really competitive and get up there (in the standings),” said Grode, a senior who finished 12th in the GS (31.45 seconds), 22nd in the slalom (41.44) and 19th in Monday afternoon’s Super G (38.46) for 53 total points.
“It (state meet) has been getting more and more competitive, I think, as the years have gone on. I am happy with everyone (on Central/Logan) and everyone has been having fun. It’s been a good year.”
It was another stellar year for the Arrowhead boys, as it won its second consecutive state alpine skiing title with 73 points, well ahead of second-place Mukwonago (187).
Central/Logan, which finished second in the boys team standings a year ago, was ninth in the 21-team field with 632 points. Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem was 17th with 926 points.
Robbie Ruprecht, a senior from Onalaska who has been a member of the A/O/WS team for four years, finished 41st overall after taking 53rd in the GS (34.51), 30th in the slalom (42.32) and 67th in the Super G (41.17). He was aiming higher, but took a big-picture perspective of the experience.
“To be honest, I wish I would have skied a lot faster. The Super G has never really been my thing, as I am more of a slalom person,” Ruprecht said. “I am somewhat pleased with my slalom, but didn’t do nearly as well as I would have liked in the GS and Super G, but that’s all right.
“This is certainly a competition-heavy year (with little practice time). There is a lot of really good people here.”
Hagen, who was 45th in the GS (33.82), 41st in the slalom (43.56) and 59th in the Super G (40.58), said he pushed himself on the last event of the meet, the Super G. He lived on the edge, so-to-speak, but he didn’t go over it despite the temptation.
“In an event like this, you kind of just go for it,” Hagen said of the speed-oriented Super G. “You can’t leave anything out on the hill. Some parts, you have to be kind of careful because you can lose the ski in some parts.
“It is my last race, my senior year, so I might as well leave everything out there. This is my last state (meet), I so kind of just went for it. There are a lot of good racers here, so I don’t imagine being close to the top. … It’s all about having fun.”
GIRLS: Elsa Benson, a sophomore from A/O/WS, finished 21st in the 125-competitor giant slalom field on Monday, leaving her in 13th place overall in the individual standings. Benson finished with 57 points, thanks to finishes of 16th in the Super G (39.40), 20th in the slalom (45.85) and 21st in the giant slalom (38.55).
Madelyn Wehner, a sophomore from West Bend, won the overall girls title, thanks to victories in the Super G and GS, and fifth-place effort in the slalom.
Divine Savior Holy Angels won the girls team title with 170 points, while West Bend (251) and Madison co-op (256) were second and third, respectively. Central/Logan took 19th (1,112) and A/O/WS was 20th (1,221) in the team standings.