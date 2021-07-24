Steelers' T.J. Watt focused on football, not contract status

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is entering the final year of his contract. The two-time All-Pro said he never gave any thought to holding out in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

“I love this team, I love all of the coaches and this staff here, and the players,” Watt said. “I am excited for this season and that’s why I’m here.”

Watt has remained mum on the status of his negotiations. Team officials have previously communicated interest in signing Watt, but per a longstanding team policy, the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts once the regular season begins.

Watt hasn’t expressed concern. Instead, he’s focused on the first week of training camp workouts at the team facility in Pittsburgh.

“I love Pittsburgh,” Watt said. “I would love to be here. All those decisions aren’t mine to be made. I am just here right now and doing my best each and every day.”

Watt led the league with 15 sacks last season, but he finished second to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt said he isn’t using his runner-up finish to Donald as additional motivation heading into this season. That’s in the past as far as he’s concerned.