The Tomah High School boys soccer team didn't dodge bullets Friday; it dodged cannonballs.
Arcadia lined up for five penalty shots, but Tomah goalkeeper Nolan Stees batted away two of them, and those saves were the difference in Tomah's improbable 4-3 nonconference victory over the Raiders.
"(Stees) was the man of the match," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said.
Stees finished the match was 12 saves. In addition to his penalty kick heroics, Stees also steered away a pair of breakaways and reached up to catch a line-drive rocket that many other goalkeepers would have let into the net.
"I can't believe how strong his hands are," Conzemius said. "He was the reason the score stayed where it was."
The Timberwolves came into the contest with a two-game losing streak. They played competitive soccer in a 2-1 loss at West Salem in their Mississippi Valley Conference opener but were blown out 7-0 Thursday against defending MVC champion Holmen.
Conzemius said the hangover from both defeats carried over into the first half against Arcadia. The Raiders got their first penalty kick in the 19th minute, but Stees dove to his right and used his fingertips to deflect the ball over the crossbar.
Six minutes later, Arcadia lined up for another penalty kick after Stees made his only mistake of the match. He committed too early on a breakaway and impeded an Arcadia attacker as he retreated toward the net.
The Timberwolves then got lucky. Stees had to leave for a play due to a yellow card, but with backup goalkeeper Isaiah Nick in the net, Arcadia pushed the penalty shot wide left to keep the match scoreless.
Tomah broke the scoreless tie in the 31st minute. After Arcadia goalkeeper Manuel Cruz dove to make a save, Tomah's Wyatt Spohn pounced on the rebound before Cruz could get back up and delivered a 1-0 Timberwolves lead.
It should have been 1-0 at halftime, but a defensive breakdown with less than a minute left in the half allowed Arcadia to score a header shot off a two-on-one break. Conzemius said the goal played a big role in the tongue-lashing he gave his team during the 10-minute intermission.
"It was a wakeup moment," Conzemius said. "As bad as we played, we were fortunate to be up 1-0, especially after facing two penalty kicks in the first half. For me, it was a tipping point. We were a minute away from going into the half one up, and it was a massive loss of focus."
Conzemius said the second half, although far from perfect, was much better.
Tomah took the lead in the 61st minute, when Spohn advanced the ball down the left side and slid a centering pass to an undefended Tyler Torkelson, who waited for Cruz to commit and then tapped a grounder into the left corner of the net.
Arcadia almost tied the match a minute later with a shot that struck the right goalpost, but Tomah was back in business in the 64th minute. Devin Gebhardt gained control of a loose ball in the penalty box and launched a shot that Cruz batted away with his left palm. Nate Boulton was the first player to the rebound and shoved home a point-blank shot for a 3-1 Tomah lead.
The advantage went to 4-1 in the 70th minute, when Mitch Hemmersbach advanced the ball down the left side and fed a centering pass to Gebhardt, who unloaded a low line drive past Cruz.
That should have given the Timberwolves a comfortable lead, but Arcadia was awarded the three penalty kicks in the final 16 minutes. Omar Aguilar converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute to cut the gap to 4-2, and then things descended into chaos seven minutes later.
Arcadia lined up for its fourth penalty kick, which was batted away by Stees. However, Tomah couldn't control the rebound and committed another foul that resulted in another penalty kick. The Raiders didn't waste that one. Fredy Ignacio slid a shot underneath Stees into the left corner of the net to slash the deficit to 4-3.
The Raiders controlled a majority of possession during the final nine minutes and got the ball into the penalty box on several occasions. That last foray came with 10 seconds left before Tomah's Dylen Pierce kicked the ball clear to seal the outcome.
At West Salem, Gebhardt accounted for Tomah's lone goal in a match that was decided by a West Salem header shot in the 88th minute. Conzemius said his team didn't react well to the loss.
"The first week was just great, and even the second week − great intensity and great attitude − and then we lost it," Conzemius said. "Since we lost to West Salem, we've been in a funk, no gumption to do any of the things we did in the first two weeks."
He said the team needed to be challenged at halftime against Arcadia.
"When you go through moments like that, you want to see if there's a pulse," Conzemius said.
He said the victory is "something we can look at and say, 'We took a step forward.'"
The Timberwolves had an Aug. 24 nonconference match against Marshfield postponed to Oct. 1 due to weather. Tomah's next home match is Tuesday, Sept. 4 vs. Onalaska in a 5 p.m. MVC contest at Veterans Field. Tomah hosts MVC foe La Crosse Aquinas Thursday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
