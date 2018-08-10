The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg will host the third annual “Stepping Out for a Cure,” Saturday, Aug. 18.
The fun begins at 3 p.m. with raffle drawings and charcoal chicken until gone, at 6 p.m. there will be a race auction, and at 8 p.m. the band Entourage will play for your listening and dancing enjoyment.
The event takes place at the Mathison farm, S1980A Vang Road, Westby. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Event.
