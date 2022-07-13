Steve Schild: Waiting to hear how ending state income tax would work

In the July 10 Star-Tribune, Republican State Sen. Jeremy Miller criticizes Democrats who support marijuana legalization because he sees it as bad policy.

If Miller wants to speak out against bad policy, he should be intellectually honest enough to criticize his fellow Republicans when they propose bad policy, too. Yet I haven’t heard a word from Miller criticizing Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen’s crazy proposal to end Minnesota’s income tax, a proposal Jensen has made without any explanation of how he’d replace that major revenue source.