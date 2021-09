I don’t understand how getting vaccinated against Covid isn’t considered a patriotic act.

The vast majority of Covid patients in ICUs are unvaccinated.

Is the government wrong for issuing mandates? Are we looking at government overreach? Yes, but for the right reasons. They’re trying to save lives.

Take the politics out of it and simply do what’s right, if not for yourself, do it for the health of your nation.

Steven Terry

West Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0