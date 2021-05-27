Stewart, Foyt fast friends

In NASCAR, though, Stewart won the Brickyard 400 twice.

Stewart turned 50 earlier this week and wasn’t alive for Foyt’s first three Indy 500 wins. But the two are close enough friends that he lets Stewart count his wins as his own.

“Tony has got four. He was pulling for me, so he’s got part of the wins, too. I know deep down he was hoping I would win,” Foyt said.

As the friends approached Sunday’s reunion, they reflected on the meaning of Indianapolis Motor Speedway to their lives.

Foyt said the track is the single most influential venue in his career.

“All I can say is Indianapolis is what made A.J. Foyt,” he said. “A.J. Foyt didn’t make Indianapolis and like Tony said, Indianapolis, all the world knows that race, and you’ve got a bunch of great racetracks, don’t get me wrong, but you only have one Indianapolis.”

Stewart landed a job in 1995 as a crew member for A.J. Foyt Racing on Eddie Cheever’s car for the Indianapolis 500. Cheever was involved in a crash on the first lap, bringing Stewart’s experience to an end 10 seconds after the start.

The next year he was on the pole and had never faced such nerves in the buildup to the green flag.